2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

John Collins, Gordon Hayward ruled out for Hawks-Hornets Play-In game

Out since March 11, Collins has stepped up his rehab in recent days but remains limited by nagging foot and finger injuries.

Associated Press

John Collins averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 block over 54 games this season.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks were missing John Collins and Lou Williams for their NBA Play-In game Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Collins hasn’t played since March 11 because of a right ring finger sprain and a sprained right foot. He has resumed 4-on-4 workouts but is still not ready for game action.

Williams was out because of lower back discomfort.

Gordon Hayward remained sidelined for the Hornets with a sore left foot. He has played only one game, for less than 17 minutes, since Feb. 7.

