Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol, ruled out for Game 2 for Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are close to getting Joel Embiid back, but it won’t be for Game 2. The Sixers announced Sunday that Embiid has cleared the concussion protocol, but will not play in Monday’s Game 2 vs. the Heat.

Joel Embiid has cleared NBA concussion protocol but remains out for Game 2 tomorrow — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 15, 2018

Before Saturday’s 130-103 Game 1 win over Miami, Embiid told reporters that “there’s a pretty good chance” he could play in Game 2 or Game 3 of the Sixers’ first-round series. Game 2 is on Monday, while Game 3 would not be until Thursday.

Joel Embiid said he thinks there's a "pretty good chance" he'll be able to play in Game 2 or 3. "If it was my decision I would play, but I can’t get back out on the court if I don’t have the OK from them," Embiid said. "But everything has been going well." — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 15, 2018

The All-Star big man warmed up before Game 1 on Saturday, but had already been ruled out for that night’s contest. The former No. 1 overall pick underwent surgery for a fractured orbital bone suffered in late March and has not played since.The 76ers finished the regular season on a 16-game winning streak despite his absence. He must pass concussion protocol and contact drills before being cleared to play.

In just his second season, Embiid averaged 22.9 points, 11.0 reboundsd and 1.8 blocks per game while leading Philadelphia to its first playoff berth since 2012.