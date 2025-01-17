Joel Embiid (knee) to miss at least another week

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is expected to be out another 7-10 days, the team announced today.

Embiid has been sidelined with a left foot sprain since Jan. 6, when he first experienced the injury. The Sixers said Embiid’s injury is healed but the All-NBA big man experienced increased swelling in his left knee after taking part in a workout Thursday.

Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss the upcoming road trip due to increased swelling in his left knee following Thursday’s workout, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 17, 2025

Embiid’s first missed game, a 109-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns, began his six-game stretch out of the lineup. At the time, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said that although Embiid’s foot injury has been bothersome, it is not something the team is worried about long term.

“It’s day to day,” Nurse said. “He hurt it a (few) games ago and it’s been trying to get him back in there. … It’s not good enough to go today, but it’s nothing major.”

Embiid is enduring an injury-plagued season. He has missed 26 games this season and Philadelphia is 8-18 without him in the lineup.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 24.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season, both of which are below his career averages. He has missed all but 13 games due to left knee soreness, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

The Sixers are 15-24, 12 1/2 games behind Central-leading Boston (28-12) and in 11th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia visits the Indiana Pacers on Saturday (7 ET, NBA League Pass) and, over the next 10 days, visits the Milwaukee Bucks (Jan. 19), Denver Nuggets (Jan. 21) and Chicago Bulls (Jan. 25).

During those 10 days, the 76ers have home games against the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 24) as well as back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Lakers (Jan. 28) and Sacramento Kings (Jan. 29).

The Sixers have been ravaged by injuries this season and the All-Star trio of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey have played only 10 games together (7-3).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.