New Madison Square Garden adversary Joel Embiid soaks up Christmas Day spotlight

Joel Embiid didn’t need much time to rise to the top of the most despised list at Madison Square Garden. New York fans needed just 34 minutes of the Philadelphia 76ers star on Christmas to give him the distinction so many other visiting stars have enjoyed over the years when taking on their beloved Knicks.

Few athletes on the planet enjoy that sort of spotlight the way Embiid does. So it wasn’t surprising to see him embrace the villain role Monday as the Sixers knocked off the Knicks in the first of five showcase games played around the league. Knicks fans have a new enemy, George Willis of the New York Post reports, an enemy who could be around for years to come: