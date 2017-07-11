Joel Embiid catches pair Home Run Derby balls

Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid is gearing up for a big season in 2017-18 after his team added two prized rookies (Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons) and some key veterans (JJ Redick and Amir Johnson) to a burgeoning roster. The start of the next season is still months away, so Embiid is enjoying his summer like most NBA players are right now.

Embiid was on hand for Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby last night at Marlins Park in Miami and managed to snare himself a couple of souvenirs courtesy of Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano …