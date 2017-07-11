Uncategorized
Joel Embiid catches pair Home Run Derby balls
NBA.com staff reports
Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid is gearing up for a big season in 2017-18 after his team added two prized rookies (Markelle Fultz and Ben Simmons) and some key veterans (JJ Redick and Amir Johnson) to a burgeoning roster. The start of the next season is still months away, so Embiid is enjoying his summer like most NBA players are right now.
Embiid was on hand for Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby last night at Marlins Park in Miami and managed to snare himself a couple of souvenirs courtesy of Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano …
Look out, @JoelEmbiid & @MeekMill! 😳😂 #HRDerby2017 pic.twitter.com/ZCEFE4LkNG
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 11, 2017
And I got a ball #HomeRunDerby2017 pic.twitter.com/0kRHS7zLVp
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 11, 2017
And I keep on collecting Balls… #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/7v0DG0drJO
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 11, 2017
.@JoelEmbiid ends up with TWO @TMobile #HRDerby balls after camping out in left field. https://t.co/i13UPEUhYI pic.twitter.com/YNIwnEYwfU
— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 11, 2017
These kids were all trusting the Process at the baseball home run derby #TheProcessLovesTheKids pic.twitter.com/EVz0xD7y7o
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 11, 2017