Joakim Noah airballs free throw, grimaces mightily

Knicks big man Joakim Noah knew his first-quarter free throw in Monday’s home game with the Pacers was off as soon as it left his hands.

How off? Oh, just a few feet. The veteran center’s expression said it all.

Amazingly, Noah, despite shooting form that could generously be described as awkward, was once an effective shooter from the stripe, knocking down at least 73.9 percent of his attempts over five straight seasons from 2009 to 2014. He still carries a career 70.0 percent mark through 611 games entering Monday’s action.

The last three seasons have not been kind, however, with his percentage dropping from 60.0 to 48.9 to 42.9. Attempts like this one surely won’t help matters.