Uncategorized

Jimmy Butler returns to Minnesota Timberwolves lineup after missing 4 games

NBA.com Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star guard Jimmy Butler returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ lineup Saturday night after missing four games with soreness in his right knee.

Butler worked out before the game against Brooklyn, getting final clearance to make his return. Butler was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first season in Minnesota.

Butler has missed six games this season, with the Timberwolves (31-20) going 2-4 without him in the lineup.

Brooklyn is without Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin strain), Caris Levert (sore left groin) and D’Angelo Russell (return from injury management).

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.