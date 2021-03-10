Jazz officially sign veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Ersan Ilyasova (AIR-sahn EE-lee-ah-soh-vah). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Ilyasova (6-9, 235, Turkey) spent the 2019-20 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he averaged 6.6 points on 46.6 percent from the field and 4.8 rebounds in 63 games (eight starts). The 33-year-old has had a 12-year NBA career, competing in 808 games (423 starts), owning career averages of 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists with Milwaukee (2006-07, 2009-15, 2018-20), Detroit (2015-16), Orlando (2015-16), Oklahoma City (2016-17), Philadelphia (2016-17, 2017-18) and Atlanta (2017-18). He’s one of just 26 active players to have totaled over 8,000 points and 4,500 rebounds.

Originally drafted with the 36th overall pick (second round) in the 2005 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, Ilyasova has additional playing experience in Europe, competing for Fenerbahce Ulker in 2004-05 and 2011-12 and with FC Barcelona from 2007-09. He’s also represented the Turkish National Team since 2006 in nine different events, averaging 11.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 52 international contests.

Ilyasova will wear no. 77 for the Jazz.