Game Recap: Jazz 75, Magic 70

By Oscar Heanue, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS — The Utah Jazz took down the Orlando Magic, 75-70, in Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Thursday night.

Despite trailing early in the game, Utah held a commanding lead for much of regulation. A seven-rebound advantage helped the Jazz stay in front from the second quarter onwards, as the team led by as much as 14 in the second half. The Jazz shot just 35.1 percent, but the team was able to squeak out the win by holding Orlando to 33.3 percent from the field.

Sophomore big man Diamond Stone led the Jazz with 14 points and 11 rebounds, with six on the offensive end. Georges Niang contributed an additional 12 points and 11 more rebounds for Utah in the win.

Orlando sat big men Mo Bamba and Jonathan Isaac, two of the team’s top young prospects. With the prospects out, Troy Caupain led the team with 14 points. Wes Iwundu added another 11 points, while center Khem Birch scored 10.