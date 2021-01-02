Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson fined $25,000 for making contact with official

NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $25,000 for making contact with a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 10:58 remaining in the second quarter of Utah’s 106-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 31, 2020 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

To view the incident, click on the following link: https://www.nba.com/watch/video/jazz-vs-suns-12-31-2020