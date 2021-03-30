Top Stories

Jazz charter turns back after striking birds on takeoff

Per a report, the Jazz did catch another flight -- on another plane -- to Memphis later that day.

From NBA.com News Services

Jazz flight issues cause delays

The Utah Jazz experienced flight issues when their plane flew into a bird Monday night..

A Utah Jazz charter flight headed to Memphis had to return to Salt Lake City after the plane struck a flock of birds on takeoff.

No injuries were reported. The Jazz confirmed their Delta charter for Wednesday’s game returned to Salt Lake City International airport shortly after takeoff.

Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports the team’s Boeing 757 took off around 1:10 p.m. and was headed south over the Salt Lake Valley. However, a flock of birds struck the plane, leading to an engine shutdown, a Salt Lake City International Airport spokesman told the newspaper.

Photos of the plane’s damage emerged on social media, showing severe cracking on the nosecone and paneling torn away from the left engine.

Following the incident, several players expressed gratitude for the safe landing. Donovan Mitchell posted a praying hands emoji on Twitter, while Rudy Gobert wrote “It’s a beautiful day!”

The Jazz were scheduled to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night (8 ET, NBA League Pass). The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Jazz did eventually take off on another plane for Memphis around 7:45 p.m. MT.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

