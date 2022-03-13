Top Stories

Jazz center Rudy Gobert out vs. Kings

The nine-year veteran is averaging 15.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Jazz.

From NBA.com News Services

Jazz center Rudy Gobert is out for Saturday’s game against the Kings with a sprained left foot.

The nine-year veteran is averaging 15.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Jazz, who entered the game at fourth place in the Western Conference.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.