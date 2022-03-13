Top Stories
Jazz center Rudy Gobert out vs. Kings
The nine-year veteran is averaging 15.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Jazz.
Jazz center Rudy Gobert is out for Saturday’s game against the Kings with a sprained left foot.
The nine-year veteran is averaging 15.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Jazz, who entered the game at fourth place in the Western Conference.
Update:
*OUT – Rudy Gobert (left foot first Metatarsal Phalangeal joint sprain) https://t.co/LgYL2BvWjY
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2022