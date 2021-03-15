Top Stories

Jared Dudley diagnosed with right knee injury, out indefinitely

Lakers swingman has been tore his right MCL and is evaluating treatment options.

From NBA.com News Services

Sunday night, the Lakers offered an update on Jared Dudley, who hasn’t played since March 3, when L.A. took on Sacramento before the All-Star break.

“In addition to a right knee contusion, Jared Dudley has been diagnosed with a right MCL tear. He is evaluating his treatment options and a timeline for his return will be given when appropriate.”

