James Harden out against Nuggets with thigh bruise

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a left thigh contusion, coach Mike D’Antoni announced before the game.

In addition to being out against the Nuggets, Harden is listed as doubtful for Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Harden suffered the injury when he was kneed in the thigh by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday. Harden returned to the game, but finished with a season-low 12 points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Prior to the injury, Harden had struggled during the month of January with shooting percentages of 35.6% from the field and 25.2% from 3-point.

The Rockets (28-16) likely will rely on Russell Westbrook during today’s major matchup against the Nuggets, who lead the Rockets by 2.5 games in the West standings.