Uncategorized

James Harden (hamstring) out Friday, probable for Saturday

NBA.com Staff

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden is missing his third straight game with a strained left hamstring and Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni says he will probably return Saturday.

Harden has worked out without discomfort but the Rockets are playing on back-to-back nights, starting Friday at Brooklyn.

Because he wouldn’t use Harden in both games after returning from injury, D’Antoni is opting to wait the extra day and bring Harden back Saturday at Chicago. He says if the Rockets were just playing Friday and then been off, Harden likely would have played against the Nets.

The league MVP was hurt near the end of a loss to Utah on Oct. 24 and Houston has been routed in both games since.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.