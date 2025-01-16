Top Stories

James Harden rises to No. 15 on all-time scoring list

James Harden scores 21 points to pass Dominique Wilkins on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

From NBA.com News Services

James Harden finished with 21 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in Wednesday’s win vs. the Nets.

James Harden has long been one of the NBA’s leading scorers, and his climb up the all-time ranks has claimed another rung.

With his 9th point in Wednesday’s 126-67 blowout victory over the Nets, Harden passed Atlanta Hawks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins (26,668 points) for 15th on the career scoring list.

Harden finished the game with 21 points (6-for-10 overall, 3-for-5 on 3-pointers), six rebounds, 11 assists and two steals. He now trails Oscar Robertson (26,710) and the Clippers guard could pass him and Hakeem Olajuwon (26,946) by season’s end.

The win Wednesday was the Clippers’ largest margin of victory in franchise history, breaking the team mark of 50 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 10, 2022. It also was the worst loss in Nets’ history, eclipsing a 52-point defeat to Houston on Oct. 18, 1978.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

