How 3 veteran acquisitions sparked Pistons' turnaround

The Detroit Pistons already have more wins on the year than all of last season. With a record of 20-19, Detroit is No. 8 in the Eastern Conference and is eyeing its first playoff appearance since 2019.

While it’s no question the exceptional play of Cade Cunningham has driven Detroit’s improvement, the offseason influx of veteran talent has also been a key factor.

Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Pistons in minutes played over the last month. The trio of veterans has brought stability to the team, each in their own way.

Harris returned to Detroit during free agency, leaving Philadelphia for the team he spent nearly three seasons with earlier in his career. The 14-year NBA veteran is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest while starting all 36 games he’s appeared in.

Days after Harris re-joined the Pistons in the offseason, Beasley signed a deal with Detroit. He’s played in every game this season, coming off the bench in 28 of 39 appearances. Beasley deserves serious consideration for Sixth Man of the Year as he ranks fourth among all players in total points off the bench this season, trailing only Payton Pritchard, Naz Reid and De’Andre Hunter.

Hardaway Jr. landed in Detroit via trade from Dallas after helping the Mavs reach the 2024 NBA Finals. The veteran guard has been a constant in the starting lineup, playing with the first group in all 35 games he’s played. Hardaway’s steady shooting is just what Detroit needs to spread the floor for Cade’s playmaking.

All three players help Detroit space the floor, boosting their 3-point makes (13.6) and percentage (36.7%) this year compared to last. It’s a reminder that balance is needed in most locker rooms between young emerging stars and proven NBA contributors.

Harris, Beasley and Hardaway will likely take on a larger role in the coming weeks following Jaden Ivey’s absence, which is expected to last several weeks. If Detroit ends its playoff drought this year, these three players will likely be a driving force behind their success.