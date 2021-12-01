NBA HooperVision: Quentin Richardson, Jamal Crawford on call for Hornets-Bucks

NBA HooperVision: Durant joins Crawford, Richardson

Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson are back for a brand new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. The duo will share stories and provide commentary along with in-depth analysis from former players’ perspectives during Wednesday’s Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks game at 8 p.m. ET.

The Hornets (13-10) are coming off back-to-back losses, most recently a 133-119 defeat in Chicago on Monday night. LaMelo Ball scored 18 points in the contest, a hotly anticipated showdown with brother Lonzo Ball that lived up to the billing for 3 quarters.

The red-hot Bucks (13-8) meanwhile are coming off their 7th straight win after a decisive 118-100 victory over the Pacers on Sunday. Milwaukee has averaged a staggering 113.9 ppg during the streak, a run that started on November 17, the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday shared the floor together since the opening night of the season.

If you’re new to League Pass, unlock your 7-day free trial now. Upon logging into your League Pass subscription, you’ll be able to find the alternate stream with Crawford and Richardson on the game page for Hornets-Bucks within the “Watch” tab.

Richardson and Crawford were both selected in the 2000 Draft and combined to play in more than 2,100 NBA games. They were teammates on the New York Knicks from 2005-09, when Crawford was dealt to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Al Harrington.

Crawford, a guard who was picked No. 8 in the Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and traded to the Chicago Bulls, is tied with Lou Williams as the only players in NBA history to win the Kia Sixth Man of the Year Award in three different seasons. Crawford played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Nets in his 20-year career.

At 39, and in his final regular season game with Phoenix, Crawford dropped 51 points in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That performance made him the oldest NBA player to score 50+ points in a game, as well as the first player to score that many points off the bench in a single NBA game.

Richardson, a combo guard-forward who was picked No. 18 by the Clippers, played 13 seasons with stops in Phoenix, New York, Miami and Orlando after beginning his career in LA. He won the 2005 NBA 3-Point Contest and has gone on to a successful broadcast career, which includes co-hosting the popular “Knuckleheads” podcast.