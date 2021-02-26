HBCU Student Showcase: Rachel Motley

Theme: HBCU Experience and Pride

“Ode to Jen” is a 28’ x 40’ digital illustration. The concept is inspired by a conversation I shared with a woman regarding my commitment to Howard University. Upon informing her of my decision, I was urged to revoke my commitment and to instead attend a predominantly white institution, as HBCUs were simply not the “real world.” I was also told that employers would not want to hire me because they would believe I “only wanted to work with those kinds of people”.

This piece is a response to that very narrative: the one that attempts to convince Black students that attending an HBCU cannot be beneficial in and of itself. The character depicted, thus, literally sits on top of the world, an idiom used to express sentiments of wonder and excitement. The high pigments and bold colors illustrate the liveliness of HBCU campuses across the country. While several of the elements included are not exclusive to my own experience, I wanted to showcase the many facets of this invaluable experience.

Year/School: Junior/Howard University Major: Marketing Hometown: New Rochelle, New York Instagram: @TheRealRjm Link to portfolio: Therealrjm.com

Born and raised in New Rochelle, New York, Rachel Motley is an emerging digital illustrator. She now attends Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she is earning her bachelor’s degree in Marketing. On campus, she has served as the graphic designer for both the School of Business and the Howard University Student Association. Motley is also a member of the Freshman Leadership Academy, where she focuses on community and scholastics. Her decision to attend Howard University was largely influenced by the desire to be culturally submerged and connected with the legacy and history of those before her. She believes the best thing about attending an HBCU has been the support and the uplifting network within the HBCU community. After graduating, Motley hopes to continue as an independent artist who collaborates on products ranging from apparel and footwear to home decor.

On the HBCU Student Showcase:

As part of NBA All-Star 2021, seven students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) created artwork depicting their experiences as HBCU students. The students selected themes representing HBCU student athletes, dance lines, bands and school legacies as inspiration for their creations. They also drew a connection to the impact of COVID-19 on HBCUs through their work.