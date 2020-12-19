2020-21 Kia Season Preview

2020-21 Kia Season Preview

Hawks’ Okongwu to miss first 2 games of regular season

2020 No. 6 overall pick Okongwu will miss at least the Hawks' first two games due to a foot injury.

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks first-round pick Onyeka Okongwu will miss at least the first two games of the regular season because of a foot injury.

The team said Friday the 6-foot-9 center from Southern California was continuing his rehabilitation for an inflamed sesamoid bone in his left foot, including modified participation in contact practices. He has yet to be cleared for full team practices.

Okongwu’s condition will be re-evaluated Dec. 28, the day of the Hawks’ home opener against Detroit. He will miss the first two games of the regular season at Chicago on Wednesday and at Memphis on Dec. 26.

Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick. He is expected to back up starter Clint Capela and give Atlanta a much-needed defensive presence off the bench.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.