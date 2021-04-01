Top Stories

Hawks' John Collins (ankle) to miss at least 1 week

Collins will be reevaluated in one week after injuring his ankle on Tuesday.

From NBA.com News Services

John Collins has been ruled out for at least a week.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will miss at least one week after being diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise, the team announced on Thursday.

Collins sprained his left ankle during Tuesday’s loss against the Phoenix Suns and underwent an MRI on Wednesday. The Hawks say Collins, who is the team’s second-leading scorer, has already began low-level rehabilitation activities.

In his fourth season, Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 47 appearances.

Atlanta will face San Antonio, New Orleans (twice), Golden State and Memphis over the next week.

 

