Hawks injury update on Kris Dunn, Onyeka Okongwu, Tony Snell

Kris Dunn's status will be reviewed on December 28 and an update will be provided as appropriate.

Former Bull Kris Dunn, a free-agent acquisition of the Hawks, is rehabbing his right knee.

ATLANTA — Guard Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee) has begun participating in individual workouts with contact, progressing towards live team practice with the Hawks. He will be reviewed on December 28 and an update will be provided as appropriate.

Forward/center Onyeka Okongwu (inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) has begun participating in modified team practice with contact, progressing towards unlimited team practice. He will be reviewed on December 18 and an update will be provided an appropriate.

Guard Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot & not with team — self-isolating) hasn’t been reviewed since the prior update on Nov. 30.

