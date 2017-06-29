Hang Time Podcast: Talking Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Phil Jackson & More

Click below to listen:

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on iHeart Radio

The NBA offseason continues to speed along with another wild week of news. Lang Whitaker and I breakdown all the latest headlines, from the NBA Awards to the NBA Draft to Phil Jackson’s departure from New York.

Then John Schuhmann joins to analyze the Rockets’ deal for Chris Paul, and Steve Aschburner gives us the inside scoop on the Timberwolves’ trade for Jimmy Butler.

Highlights below:

At 5:30 mark, on Knicks parting ways with Phil Jackson:

“It turns out the triangle isn’t a firm thing to build a foundation on. So maybe you shouldn’t build on top of a triangle.”

16:00 mark, John Schuhmann on if Houston has the best backcourt in the league:

“Absolutely. The Clippers backcourt was really, really good. Now you upgrade from Redick to James Harden, and that’s the best backcourt in the league.”

22:30 mark, on excitement for next season:

“I want to see what guys like C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard do when they matchup with Houston. There are competitive guys in the league who are going to want a piece of this.”

27:00 mark, Steve Aschburner on Bulls next steps without Jimmy Butler:

“Finally, they’ve reached a point where the only refuge left is to rebuild. They’re going to test the limits of Bulls fans patience and tolerance.”

* * *

