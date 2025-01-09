Guerschon Yabusele: The long road back

With 14 seconds left on the clock, Guerschon Yabusele came up with a key block on a Bilal Coulibaly driving layup attempt. Seconds later, he was nailing two clutch free throws to secure a 76ers victory last night over the Wizards.

Yabusele finished the game with arguably the finest performance of his NBA career, pouring in 21 points on 5-7 long-range shooting, pulling down eight rebounds, dishing out three assists, and earning one steal and two blocks.

This didn’t just happen out of the blue.

Yabusele’s road to last night is a long and winding one that has seen the 29-year-old travel the globe to get here. From France to China, the United States, and Spain, then back to the States, the French-born big man has made a mark internationally to earn his second chance in the Association.

Yabusele was selected No. 16 overall by Boston in the 2016 NBA Draft. After participating in the 2016 NBA Summer League, the then-20-year-old went back overseas, opting to play for the Shanghai Sharks. He averaged over 20 points per game and was selected to the Chinese Basketball Association All-Star team. His production there led him back to Boston and his first NBA contract. However, Yabusele struggled to make an impact on the Celtics. His rookie season in 2017-18 saw him step on the court just 33 times, averaging a mere 7.1 minutes played, and scoring 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Opportunities remained sparse for Yabusele during his sophomore campaign in Boston and in the summer of 2019, the Celtics waived their 2016 first-round selection. In an effort to recharge his career, Yabusele headed back to China, spending another season in the CBA before returning to his home country.

He signed with AVSEL, a team owned by NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker, of the then-LNB Élite, the highest level of professional basketball in France. Yabusele’s road took another turn in 2021 when he moved to Spain and joined Real Madrid of the EuroLeague, where he’d spend the next three seasons.

Fast forward to this past summer, where Yabusele hit the gas, accelerating down the home stretch of his return to the NBA.

The 2024 Summer Olympics were in Paris and the now 28-year-old had earned a spot on the French national team, playing with NBA stars like Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, not to mention the veteran Nicolas Batum, and rising star, the aforementioned Bilal Coulibaly. Yabusele’s impact in the group phase was modest, playing off the bench and averaging just over 17 minutes per game, with 8.3 points, and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

When it was time for an Olympic Quarterfinals matchup with Canada, Yabusele was inserted into the starting lineup for France. He seized the opportunity with a standout performance, leading the team with 22 points on efficient shooting and grabbing five rebounds, helping push France to a victory against an NBA player-laden Canadian roster.

The effort helped prove he could compete at the same level as his now-NBA cohorts. What followed was another notable performance and victory against Germany in the Semifinals, ahead of a gold-medal matchup against the USA.

Although France ultimately lost 98-87, earning the silver medal, Yabusele’s energetic style of play and ability were evident, scoring 20 points, and throwing down a dunk over LeBron James that quickly went viral. Once the Olympics were over it was clear Yabusele could play at an NBA level and deserved a second chance to play in the Association.

Less than two weeks later, the 76ers came calling, and Yabusele’s road led him back to the NBA on a one-year, $2.1 million contract. His preseason performance further proved he deserved to be here, earning himself a spot on Philadelphia’s opening night roster and a firm spot in the team’s rotation.

As the 76ers have battled injuries all season in their frontcourt, most notably to Joel Embiid, but also to Andre Drummond, Yabusele has been there to step up. He’s started 14 games this season, helping lead Philadelphia to a 7-7 mark in those contests, compared to the team’s 8-13 record when he comes off the bench. He’s also averaging 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game when playing at least 30 minutes this year. When given an opportunity, just like in the 2024 Olympics, he can make a difference.

It’s been a long road for Guerschon Yabusele to get back to the NBA, but it has led him to success, with each twist and turn paving the way for him to create memorable performances such as last night’s against Washington.

You can catch Yabusele and the 76ers in action Friday at 7 ET when they host the Pelicans on NBA League Pass.