Report: Gordon Hayward out indefinitely due to left shoulder fracture

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely due to a fracture in his left shoulder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Hornets expect Hayward to miss time and he is undergoing further evaluations, reports Charania.

Hayward missed eight consecutive games with what was believed to be left shoulder contusion earlier this month. He returned on November 18 and had played three straight games prior to Friday’s 110-108 victory over Minnesota, for which he was sidelined with the shoulder injury.

Hayward has appeared in 11 games this season, averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 44% from the field and 38% from 3-point range.

Hayward has been plagued by a litany of injuries ever since he departed Utah as a free agent in 2017, missing at least 20 games in each of the past five seasons.