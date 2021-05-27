2021 Playoffs: East First Round | Bucks vs. Heat

Goran Dragic replaces Kendrick Nunn in Heat starting lineup for Game 3 vs. Bucks

After dropping its first two games against the Bucks, Miami is hoping Goran Dragic can make an even bigger difference as a starter.

From NBA.com Staff

Goran Dragic has been one of the few bright spots for the Heat during their 0-2 first-round start against the Bucks.

Miami took a familiar turn on its road to repeat as Eastern Conference champions, which was bumpy after falling into a 2-0 first-round hole to Milwaukee.

Veteran guard Goran Dragic replaced second-year playmaker Kendrick Nunn in the starting lineup ahead of Game 3 on Thursday. The move was a repeat of the same adjustment Miami made in the Orlando bubble last year, when Dragic — who came off the bench in all but three regular season games — started 16 of the Heat’s playoff 17 games during their unexpected run to the Finals.

Nunn was enjoying a more efficient sophomore season, averaging 14.6 points on 48.5% shooting, including 38.1% from 3-point range. All those marks have fallen drastically in his 48 total minutes in the playoffs, in which he has shot just 8-for-24 from the field.

The 35-year-old Dragic, meanwhile, enjoyed a renaissance return to the postseason with a 25-point performance in Game 1. He followed that up with 18 points in Game 2, with his 5-for-11 shooting making him the only Heat guard to shoot better than 40% in the 132-98 Bucks blowout.

The adjustment ultimately mattered little. Milwaukee locked down every look Miami put on the floor en route to a 113-84 Game 3 victory.

