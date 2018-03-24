Golden State Warriors holding breath awaiting results on Stephen Curry's left knee injury

What was supposed to be a triumphant night for Stephen Curry turned into perhaps the Golden State Warriors’ worst nightmare. Curry’s return from a six-game absence with a right ankle sprain against the Atlanta Hawks Friday night was going as planned, right up until that moment late in the third quarter when JaVale McGee went crashing to the floor and accidentally fell into Curry’s left knee.

The MCL sprain that it caused means the Warriors, already dealing with injuries to All-Stars Kevin Durant (ribs), Klay Thompson (thumb), Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) and others, have to worry about the severity of Curry’s latest setback and if it will impact his availability for the postseason. He’s scheduled to be reevaluated Saturday, leaving the Warriors and their fans on edge until the results are made public. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area explains how a hopeful night turned solemn with one fall:

The words came dribbling out slowly, ruefully and with more than a trace of despair. JaVale McGee, the 7-foot accidental villain, could barely speak about his role Friday night in the moment that left the Warriors pleading for mercy while their fans were screaming at the sky. Stephen Curry, returning to the lineup after a six-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, lasted 25 minutes before sustaining another injury, this one a sprain to his left MCL. The two-time MVP will undergo an MRI test Saturday. “I pray to God,” McGee said, “that nothing’s wrong with him.” The injury occurred with 3:09 left in the third quarter. After biting on a pump fake by Atlanta forward Mike Muscala, McGee wound up tumbling backward, with his 270 pounds landing directly at the front Curry legs. Curry immediately started limping away, with the sellout crowd at Oracle Arena gasping in horror. “I was trying to block a shot,” McGee said beneath a vacant stare, “and I ran into him.” That’s the kind of month it has been for the Warriors. All four of their All-Stars have been knocked out of action by an array of injuries.

JaVale McGee on the Curry injury: "Everyone has a TV. I fell into him. I know y'all don't think I'm sitting here like, 'Yes, I fell into him.' That's the star player…I feel very bad that I was a part of that." pic.twitter.com/wRhGrhdQU3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 24, 2018

