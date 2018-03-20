Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green exits game vs. Spurs with pelvic contusion

Last month, four players represented the Golden State Warriors in the All-Star Game. After halftime on Monday night, they had none left.

The defending NBA champions suffered another injury setback when Draymond Green remained out of the game after halftime due to a pelvic contusion suffered while defending a drive from Spurs guard Danny Green in the second quarter. He finished with zero points and three rebounds in 12 minutes of play.

Injury update: Draymond Green will be examined at halftime. He will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 20, 2018

Draymond Green left the game with a pelvic contusion. X-rays were negative. He will not return tonight. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 20, 2018

Golden State is already without its top three scorers in Kevin Durant (ribs), Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (thumb). All three, however, are expected to return before the playoffs begin next month. The Warriors plan on taking a cautious approach with their stars until then.

With less than a dozen games remaining in the regular season, Golden State trails Houston by three games for first place in the Western Conference. They have entered the playoffs as the top team in the West each of the last three years, all of which have ended with the Warriors advancing to the NBA Finals.