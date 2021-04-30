Giannis Antetokounmpo exits Bucks' loss to Rockets with right ankle sprain

Milwaukee’s surprising Thursday night 143-136 defeat to Houston included an early injury sting, as two-time Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to leave with a sprained right ankle less than one minute into the game. Antetokounmpo did not return, finishing with one point on a made free throw.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a right ankle sprain and will not return to tonight’s contest. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 30, 2021

Overall, Antetokounmpo played just 46 seconds. He appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk, rolling what was already an injured ankle. He limped to the locker room and spent a few minutes there before returning to the bench, where he sat for the rest of the game.

Antetokounmpo entered the game listed as probable with a right ankle sprain.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters after the game that the team was “hopeful it’s not that serious.” Antetokounmpo will undergo treatment and the team will evaluate how he responds.

Milwaukee’s defense did not step up in his absence, allowing the Rockets to shoot 25-for-46 (54.3%) from 3-point range in the loss.

Game Recap: Rockets 143, Bucks 136

The Bucks are now firmly entrenched in third place in the Eastern Conference, three games behind second-place Philadelphia with 10 games remaining. Behind Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee is hoping to earn its first Finals appearance since 1974.

