5 things to know for Celtics vs. Nuggets showdown

The two most recent NBA champions play tonight (TNT, 10 ET) as the Denver Nuggets (20-14) host the Boston Celtics (26-10). It’s the first time these teams have faced each other this season, providing each other with a true test as they approach the season’s halfway point.
Here are five things to know heading into this marquee matchup:
- Kia MVP candidates go toe to toe. Nikola Jokić (No. 1) and Jayson Tatum (No. 4) both rank in the top 5 of the Kia MVP Ladder as they have continued to elevate their play this year. Jokić is scoring a career-high 31.5 points per game while leading the NBA with 14 triple-doubles. Tatum is posting career highs in rebounding (9.4) and assists (5.5) while averaging 28.1 ppg.
- Two high-powered offenses running in the altitude. Denver (120.8 ppg) and Boston (118.5) are the third- and fourth-highest-scoring teams in the league, respectively. They’re both top ten in net rating and top five in true shooting percentage.
- Both teams excel in the clutch. Clutch stats are accumulated in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime of games with a point differential of five or fewer. These are the two best-scoring teams in those moments. Boston has 11 clutch wins while Denver has 10 and no team has more than 12 in 2024-25.
- The Celtics hitting a bump in the road as of late. Boston started the season dominantly, racing to a 21-5 record. They’re now 26-10 after splitting their last 10 games.
- Which style wins, 3s or 2s? Three-pointers make up 50 of the Celtics’ 90 field goal attempts per game, the most in league history. The Nuggets are the opposite, shooting the fewest total 3-pointers per game at 31.1. Tonight’s contest will put the clash of offensive styles on full display.