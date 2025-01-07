Top Stories

5 things to know for Celtics vs. Nuggets showdown

The last 2 NBA title-winners square off in Denver in a crucial East vs. West showdown.

From NBA.com Staff

The Celtics and Nuggets meet in the regular season for the first time after playing in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games in the preseason.

The two most recent NBA champions play tonight (TNT, 10 ET) as the Denver Nuggets (20-14) host the Boston Celtics (26-10). It’s the first time these teams have faced each other this season, providing each other with a true test as they approach the season’s halfway point.

Here are five things to know heading into this marquee matchup:

  1. Kia MVP candidates go toe to toe. Nikola Jokić (No. 1) and Jayson Tatum (No. 4) both rank in the top 5 of the Kia MVP Ladder as they have continued to elevate their play this year. Jokić is scoring a career-high 31.5 points per game while leading the NBA with 14 triple-doubles. Tatum is posting career highs in rebounding (9.4) and assists (5.5) while averaging 28.1 ppg. 
  2. Two high-powered offenses running in the altitude. Denver (120.8 ppg) and Boston (118.5) are the third- and fourth-highest-scoring teams in the league, respectively. They’re both top ten in net rating and top five in true shooting percentage. 
  3. Both teams excel in the clutch. Clutch stats are accumulated in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime of games with a point differential of five or fewer. These are the two best-scoring teams in those moments. Boston has 11 clutch wins while Denver has 10 and no team has more than 12 in 2024-25.
  4. The Celtics hitting a bump in the road as of late. Boston started the season dominantly, racing to a 21-5 record. They’re now 26-10 after splitting their last 10 games. 
  5. Which style wins, 3s or 2s? Three-pointers make up 50 of the Celtics’ 90 field goal attempts per game, the most in league history.  The Nuggets are the opposite, shooting the fewest total 3-pointers per game at 31.1. Tonight’s contest will put the clash of offensive styles on full display.

