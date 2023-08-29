World Cup Standouts Day 5: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey run wild

Tuesday’s eight-game slate of the 2023 FIBA World Cup proved crucial as certain games in Groups A, D, E and H would determine which teams would advance to the second round. Here’s a closer look at some of the top performers from games played on Aug. 29, which includes a wide variety of NBA players showing out in FIBA Group Stage play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada

As FIBA World Cup play continues, Gilgeous-Alexander has not relented in his standout performances. That was true on Tuesday in a 101-75 win against Latvia in which Canada climbed from a 23-13 first-quarter deficit to find itself in the second half and grab control of the game by the end of the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander was pivotal in that turnaround, scoring 19 points in the third quarter as he finished with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. He and fellow guards RJ Barrett (22 points) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (14 points, five rebounds) made life difficult for Latvia all game long.

What can we say that hasn’t already been said? 🔥 Canada wins Group H, led by Shai – earning TCL Player Of The Game honors in the process! 🇨🇦 📊 27 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada | #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/zhbPeAPi0O — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

Josh Giddey & Xavier Cooks, Australia

When it is playing well collectively, Australia has some of the best talent in the field at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Such was the case in a 109-89 romp against Japan that lifted Australia to 2-1 in Group Stage play. Giddey was a force all game as the Oklahoma City Thunder star tore up Japan in all ways, finishing with 26 points (on 10-for-18 shooting), 11 assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes. Cooks showed his skills, too, as the second-year Washington Wizards forward had 24 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes (his 10 offensive rebounds tied a World Cup record). Those two weren’t the only NBA players to shine for Australia as Patty Mills (11 points and nine assists) and Josh Green (15 points and four steals) delivered, too.

📊 26 PTS I 5 REB I 11 AST Josh Giddey's double-double earns him TCL Player of the Game! 🙌#FIBAWC x #WinForAustralia I #InspireGreatness pic.twitter.com/Z7v83nza0J — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

Nicolas Batum, France

France was eliminated from second round contention over the weekend, but at least it didn’t finish winless in FIBA First Round play. Batum played a huge part in that down the stretch in the team’s 85-79 win against Lebanon as he hit a crucial 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in an 82-79 game. Overall, Batum finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Also worth noting: New York Knicks swingman Evan Fournier, who scored 17 points vs. Lebanon, became the all-time leading scorer at the FIBA World Cup for his country.

📺 Lebanon put up a great fight, but France prevailed for their first win in Group H. #FIBAWC x #WinForFrance 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/R8SihYTlpF — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

Simone Fontecchio, Italy

Fontecchio has been a consistent performer for Italy throughout FIBA First Round play, and he continued that trend in a dramatic 90-83 win Tuesday vs. the Philippines. Fontecchio, a second-year forward for the Utah Jazz, had a team-leading 18 points as well as six rebounds as Italy held off a late surge to improve to 2-1 in Group A play. Fontecchio’s Jazz teammate Jordan Clarkson once again delivered in a losing effort for the Philippines. Clarkson finished with a game-high 23 points (as well as seven rebounds and six assists) as the country fell to 0-3 in FIBA play.

Italy fend off host team Philippines to book their spot in the Second Round 🎫#FIBAWC x #WinForItalia 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/cFPpxabypg — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

Ehab Amin, Egypt

Amin was the driving force in Egypt’s 100-72 win against Mexico, which was the nation’s first World Cup win since 1994. In the victory Tuesday, Amin nearly had a triple-double (22 points, 10 rebounds, six assists) as five players scored in double figures for Egypt. Amin has been heating up as FIBA play has gone on, starting out with a 10-point game against Lithuania and a 26-point showing against Montenegro before his all-around standout game against Mexico.

Pyramids of Giza > Chichen Itza#FIBAWC x #WinForAll — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 29, 2023

Nikola Vucevic, Montenegro

The Chicago Bulls’ big man had a poor shooting night (4-for-13) but was perfect from the line in a 91-71 loss to undefeated Lithuania. Vucevic finished with 19 points and was 11-for-11 on free throws while also notching four rebounds, two steals and a block. In the victory, center Jonas Valanciunas was solid with 11 points and eight rebounds for Lithuania, which advances to the FIBA World Cup second round along with Montenegro.