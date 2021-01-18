Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 5

In this weekly piece, FantasyPros highlights some players who may be available on your waiver wires. The Yahoo database will be utilized, and only players rostered in less than 50% of leagues will be mentioned.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (SG – NOR): 20% rostered

Lonzo Ball has missed the last two games due to bilateral knee tendinopathy. There has been no timetable given for his return. In his place, Alexander-Walker has started, with mixed results. He went off in 33 minutes against the Clippers for 37 points and eight rebounds but then came crashing down with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes versus the Lakers. Now, keep in mind that the Clippers are very generous to opposing point guards while the Lakers are the top defensive team in the league, and that game was a blowout. If Ball continues to miss time, then Alexander-Walker can be a source of points, 3-pointers and steals with a sprinkle of rebounds.

Willie Cauley-Stein (PF/C – DAL): 19% rostered

With the Mavericks frontcourt ravaged by COVID-19 protocols, Cauley-Stein has started the past five games and been a top 70 player. He’s averaged 26.8 minutes, 8.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 0.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 68% from the field and 78% from the line. The free throw shooting is an outlier, as he’s more of a 60% shooter, but expect excellent field goal percentage, rebounds, and defensive stats for as long as Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber are out. They should be returning soon, but no date has been announced as of yet.

Patrick Williams (SF – CHI): 22% rostered

Williams has started every game this season and delivered top 140 production. Over the past five games, though, he’s been a top 80 player, averaging 30.6 minutes, 12 points, 1.6 3-pointers, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks. The most encouraging development has been the 36 mpg over the last two games, despite Lauri Markkanen’s return. Williams provides solid defensive numbers, and his offensive game is refined to score from all three levels. He won’t ever win a week for you but provides solid contributions across the board. And he plays a ton of minutes, which is half the battle.

Gary Harris (SG/SF – DEN): 18% rostered

Harris has missed the last two games due to personal reasons but should be good to go for this week. He’s a top 190 player on a per-game basis on the season, but over the past four games, he’s been a top 80 player. The usage is low at 15, but he’s playing over 30 minutes per game, hoisting up nine shots and providing 3-pointers and steals.

Patrick Beverley (PG – LAC): 19% rostered

Beverley missed the last game due to a family issue but looks to be good for this week. The minutes have fluctuated all season, as he was playing 22 minutes per game to start, but over the past five games, he’s played over 30 minutes three games, with a high of 36. Beverley won’t provide many points but will contribute 3-pointers and defensive stats while rebounding very well for his position.

Delon Wright (SG/SF – DET): 35% rostered

With Killian Hayes out, Wright has started the last five games and played over 32 minutes in three of them. He’s not a scorer, and the usage rate is in the low-teens, but he rebounds well for a guard and has notched 10 and seven assists the past two games. Wright will also provide some 3-pointers and defensive stats. The shooting efficiency is the major bugaboo, though, as he’s shooting sub-40% on the season and is at 31% over the past six games.

Luguentz Dort (SG/SF – OKC): 33% rostered

Dort exploded for 21 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and one block in 40 minutes last game! That’s obviously a ceiling outcome, but at least he’s shown that it’s within the range of outcomes. He’s averaging 12.8 points, 2.3 three-pointers, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on the season. The percentages haven’t been bad at 46% from the field and 78% from the line. With that said, he will go stretches shooting 40% from the field and sub-70% from the line.