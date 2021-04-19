Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 18

This weekly column will highlight players rostered in under 50 percent of Yahoo leagues who may help you ascertain fantasy glory.

In Week 17, 19 teams will play four games while the rest will play three. TOR is the only team to play two games. 19 teams (ATL, BOS, BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, HOU, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, PHI, PHX, POR, SAC, and SAS) will play a back-to-back set. For a look at the full schedule grid with offensive pace ratings, click HERE.

Vernon Carey Jr. (C – CHA): 1% rostered

Carey Jr. received the start on Friday night and played 35 minutes, contributing 21 points, one three-pointer, six rebounds, one assist, and one block. He attempted 14 shots and garnered a usage rate of 18.3. P.J. Washington, who plays a ton of small-ball center, was out this game, which contributed to Carey’s elevated minutes. With that said, the Hornets are not contenders, and Borrego said that he was impressed with Carey and wanted to experiment with different lineups down the stretch. It would make sense to see what they have in the young players, which could mean Carey gets a ton of minutes as the regular season winds down.

Marcus Morris Sr. (PF/C – LAC): 32% rostered

Morris has been a top-55 player over the last three games before Sunday, averaging 33.7 minutes, 23.3 points, 3.7 three-pointers, and 5.3 rebounds. Kawhi Leonard sat those games out, so Morris saw an uptick in minutes, shot attempts, and usage. Even when both Paul George and Leonard play, Morris averages around 29 minutes and 11 shot attempts. He can score down low in the post, but it’s his ability to shoot from the perimeter and spread the floor that makes him valuable.

Isaiah Stewart (PF/C – DET): 30% rostered

Stewart has played 24 and 32 minutes in the last two games, contributing 19 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks in one game and 15 points, 21 rebounds, and two blocks in the other. Detroit will give their young players more run as the season winds down, and Stewart will be one of the main beneficiaries.

Naji Marshall (SF – NO): 9% rostered

In the last two games, Marshall has started once and come off the bench for the other. He played 33 minutes in both games, though, and was in the closing lineup. He contributed 16 points, two three-pointers, 11 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in one game and 14 points, three three-pointers, nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in the other. His usage rate was 17 and 16 in those games. The minutes could come down, as there’s still unknown to how the rotations will play out, but he looks to have at least carved out a significant role.

Trevor Ariza (SG/SF – MIA): 8% rostered

An oldie, but… Nah, I’m not even going there. He is old, though. With that said, he’s been a top-70 player over the last four games, averaging 27.6 minutes, 12.5 points, 2.8 three-pointers, four rebounds, two assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks. His usage rate has been 17. He’s starting, playing decent minutes, and can provide across-the-board production.

Killian Hayes (PG/SG – DET): 20% rostered

In the last two games, Hayes has played 27 and 25 minutes. He’s not a scorer and is shooting 33% from the field, but he can provide defensive stats and assists. He’s benefitted from injuries in the backcourt and likely won’t play back-to-backs, but the Pistons will develop their young players to wind down the season.

Facundo Campazzo (PG – DEN): 11% rostered

Campazzo saw his minutes increase to 26 per game after Jamal Murray went down with an injury. However, his usage rate is only around 11, so points won’t be voluminous. He provides some three-pointers, assists, and steals. Monte Morris just injured his hamstring, though, so he could see an uptick in minutes. PJ Dozier (2% rostered) is also an option to get more playing time because of the injuries to Murray and Morris.

Daniel Gafford (C – WAS): 22% rostered

Gafford has four blocks in each of the past two games. He’s also grabbed eight and seven rebounds while scoring eight and 18 points. In those games, his usage rate was 22 and 26. He played 26 minutes in one game but only 16 in the other. In the prior three games, he had been averaging 16 minutes. Alex Len is now injured, so Gafford could see playing time in the mid-20s.