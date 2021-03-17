FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Mar. 17)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Bradley Beal (WAS) $9,500

Beal is $900 cheaper than Russell Westbrook tonight, which vaults him onto my list of players with the most value per dollar. Sure, his $9,500 salary cap hit remains high. That’s fine. He hit 5x value against it the last time he took the court, and Sacramento’s awful defense paves the way for him to go off again. They give up the third-most FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) to shooting guards.

Richaun Holmes (SAC) $6,900

If you follow the man Zak Hanshew on Twitter, you would’ve fired up Holmes on Monday for his monster 61-FD point showing. I don’t usually like chasing points, but the Wizards give up the most FDPPG to centers, and the loss of Bagley frees up Holmes to get more usage. He could have another high-ceiling game again tonight.

Kevin Porter Jr. (HOU) $6,300

Porter Jr. is another player that Hanshew has been recommending (and he’s been doing so since KPJ was literally still in the G League), and with Houston’s depleted roster, he should be a valuable asset again tonight. He did play 41 minutes in the front half of Houston’s back-to-back, but with Oladipo likely out, he makes a safe target anyway. Christian Wood’s potential return could mess with the value of other guys like Jae’Sean Tate, so that’s why I’ve left the other Rockets off this list. If Wood continues to sit, the team’s other reserves-turned-starters should have value.

Jakob Poeltl (SAS) $5,600

Poeltl had a double-double his last time out, and he’ll have an even easier opponent tonight in the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls give up the sixth-most FDPPG to centers, and they just allowed Moses Brown to go off for 20 points and 16 rebounds last night. Look for Poeltl to capitalize on the poor matchup and hit 5x value tonight.

Rui Hachimura (WAS) $5,000

Hachimura spends his minutes between two positions: power forward, where the Kings just lost Bagley, and small forward, to which the Kings give up the seventh-most FDPPG. He should get a lot of run in tonight’s high-scoring battle, and he has hit 5x value against this price in both of his most recent outings.

Nemanja Bjelica (SAC) $4,500

With Bagley out, Bjelica is in line for lots of extra run. He averaged 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists across Bagley’s two earlier absences. While I’m a little concerned that he didn’t see more usage when Bagley got hurt against the Hornets, I suspect that he’ll get more run tonight. The Wizards field a mid-pack defense against the position, but that may not matter if this turns into a barnburner.

Daniel Theis (BOS) $4,400

Theis’ salary has crashed due to his decreasing role, but with Tristan Thompson sidelined, he should see plenty of run for now. He even double-doubled in 26 minutes against the Jazz last night. He has an easier task ahead of him tonight, as the Cavaliers surrender the seventh-most FDPPG to power forwards and rank around the league average against centers.

Caris LeVert (IND) $4,400

Uh… why is LeVert’s salary still so low? The man has played 25-plus minutes in both of his games for the Pacers, turning them into 20.4 (4.6x value) and 30.4 FD points (6.9x value), respectively. He’ll play his old team, the Nets, tonight, and they give up the sixth-most points per game to shooting guards. LeVert should be chalk tonight, but he is good chalk.

Tomas Satoransky (CHI) $3,900

Satoransky has made back-to-back starts for the Bulls, and he is averaging 33.3 FDPPG (8.5x value) through those appearances. That’s a phenomenal value at this salary! The Bulls are expected to leave him in their starting lineup over Coby White, so keep riding him at this incredibly low-end price point.

James Wiseman (GSW) $3,800

I’ll end with one somewhat risky play. If Wood suits up, don’t use Wiseman. However, if he doesn’t, Wiseman is a fantastic, low-risk asset at this price. The Rockets give up the ninth-most FDPPG to centers, and Danilo Gallinari just throttled them for 29 points and six rebounds from the five last night.