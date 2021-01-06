FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Jan. 6)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on FanDuel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

De’Aaron Fox (SAC) vs. CHI: $7,800

De’Aaron Fox is free money tonight. He’s averaging an impressive 39.1 FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) thus far, and he’s a fantastic value at this price point against a tired Bulls team that’s already giving up the most FDPPG to point guards.

Coby White (CHI) at SAC: $6,200

While I don’t love Chicago here, Coby White should be a decent option if he suits up. He did play 39 minutes last night, which is some cause for concern, but the Kings give up the third-most FDPPG to point guards.

Patrick Beverley (LAC) at GSW: $3,800

Patrick Beverley should be in line for more work with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in question. He played 33 minutes last night, which isn’t terrible, but Lou Williams could be a decent alternative for just $200 more since he logged only 21 minutes last night.

Shooting Guard

Devin Booker (PHO) vs. TOR: $7,600

Devin Booker shouldn’t be this cheap. He’s averaging 31.32 FDPPG, which could be better, but the Raptors give up the 10th-most FDPPG to shooting guards, and the Suns should win this one handily.

Donte DiVincenzo (MIL) vs. DET: $4,800

If you’re looking to spend down at shooting guard, Donte DiVincenzo has been a fantastic play all year. He averages 24.3 FDPPG, and he scored 30-plus points in two of his last three matchups. He’s a safe option against a Pistons team that surrenders the second-most FDPPG to the position.

Kevin Huerter (ATL) vs. CHA: $4,500

Kevin Huerter should be a safe option in what should be a high-scoring game — the Vegas total currently sits at 232.5.

Small Forward

RJ Barrett (NYK) vs. UTA: $6,500

I like RJ Barrett against the Jazz, as they’re giving up the fifth-most FDPPG to opposing small forwards. Barrett won’t cost you a ton of cap space and has flashed massive upside recently, including a 52.7 FanDuel point showing his last time out.

Kelly Oubre (GSW) vs. LAC: $5,300

Kelly Oubre should be a viable option against a banged-up Clippers team. He averages 25 FDPPG, but he scored 30-plus FanDuel points in both of his most recent outings.

Denzel Valentine (CHI) at SAC: $3,600

Denzel Valentine is a high-risk punt play. He’s fresher than most of Chicago’s lineup, as he played only 19 minutes off the bench yesterday, and he’d be in line for more work if guys like Zach LaVine (43 minutes) and Coby White (39 minutes) get some rest.

Power Forward

John Collins (ATL) vs. CHA: $6,800

John Collins hasn’t had a great start to the year, but he should bounce back against the Hornets, as they give up the most FDPPG to point guards.

Chris Boucher (TOR) at PHX: $6,200

I don’t hate Chris Boucher at this price point, especially since he’s averaging 28.8 FDPPG, but he may not have as much ceiling as you’d like in what’s likely to be an unfavorable, low-scoring game.

Nicolas Batum (LAC) at GSW: $4,400

Like the other Clippers I’ve featured here, Nicolas Batum could be in line for more minutes if George and Leonard sit. That said, he played 36 minutes last night, so we’ll see how much the Clippers use the 32-year-old tonight.

Center

Rudy Gobert (UTA) at NYK: $8,200

Tonight’s a Rudy Gobert night. The Knicks allow their opponents to grab 58.5 boards per game, the third-most in the NBA, and Gobert should absolutely feast on the glass tonight. More on this below.

Bismack Biyombo (CHA) at ATL: $5,100

If you’re pivoting away from Gobert, Bismack Biyombo is a decent value option against the Hawks. He averages 24.3 FDPPG, and while the matchup isn’t great, this should be a high-scoring game with lots of points on both sides.

Ivica Zubac (LAC) at GSW: $3,900

Ivica Zubac could be in line for some extra minutes with the Clippers dealing with numerous injuries while on a back-to-back.

