FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Feb. 3)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Malik Beasley (SF – MIN): $6,500 at SAS

Beasley is coming off a pair of down games against the Cavs, but he had hit 5x value in two of his prior matchups. The Spurs have been quite generous to small forwards (although less so to shooting guards, which is where Beasley spends most of his time on the court), and he could return to his high-value ways tonight — especially since they must compensate for an absent LaMarcus Aldridge.

Tyler Herro (SG – MIA): $6,000 vs. WAS

Herro dropped 41.8 FD points when these teams last met in early January. At just $6,000, he doesn’t need to come close to that mark to hit value. Herro should have another big performance against the Wizards tonight, and you shouldn’t be worried about his knee injury — the Heat have him listed as probable, and he’s played in their last three games.

Marvin Bagley III (PF – SAC): $5,900 vs. BOS

The 6-foot-11 Bagley should exploit a relatively small Celtics team tonight. Boston surrenders the eighth-most FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) to power forwards, too, which helps Bagley’s case. He needs just 29.5 points to hit value, and that’s very attainable as long as he can stay out of foul trouble.

Jakob Poeltl (C – SAS): $4,800 vs. MIN

With Aldridge out for the Spurs, Poeltl is in line for expanded minutes tonight. He’s in a fantastic spot for them, too, as the KAT-less Timberwolves give up the most FDPPG to centers. He’s easily the best value at center tonight.

Theo Maledon (PG – OKC): $4,800 vs. HOU

The Thunder won’t have guards George Hill or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight, and that leaves Maledon as the primary ball-handler for Oklahoma City. Maledon exploded for 24 points and 34.1 FD points against the Nets last Friday, and I expect similar production from him against the fast-paced Rockets.

Rui Hachimura (WAS) at MIA: $4,700

The Heat give up the ninth-most FDPPG to power forwards (where Hachimura plays 73% of the time) and the seventh-most FDPPG to small forwards. That leaves Hachimura in a strong position for tonight, especially since he’s hit 5x value against this price in six of his 10 appearances.

Goran Dragic (SF – MIA): $5,800 vs. WAS

I love Dragic here. He came very close to hitting value against them last time, finishing with 27.9 FD points over just 19 minutes. My main concern with him is that he shot poorly in his first game back, so there is some risk that his struggles from the field continue.

Davis Bertans (PF – WAS): $4,300 at MIA

Again, the Heat have been vulnerable to opposing forwards, and I expect plenty of points in what Vegas projects to be a high-scoring battle between these two squads. Bertans’ minutes make him an appealing volume option, as he’s played 30-plus over his last two games.

Hamidou Diallo (SG – OKC): $4,300 vs. HOU



I’ll wrap up with two fliers from the Thunder and Rockets. Diallo posted 26.4 FD points against Houston on Monday, and he played just 15 minutes. He’s sure to get more run with both Hill and SGA sidelined, so look for him to hit 5x value against this surprisingly low price point.

Danuel House Jr. (SF – HOU): $3,900 at OKC

House posted 25.3 FD points in the first matchup between these teams, and he’s played at least 25 minutes over his last two games. At just $3,900, House doesn’t even need to score 20 points to hit 5x value, and he’s a great punt at shooting guard who won’t lose value even in a blowout.