FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Feb. 24)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Jarrett Allen (C – CLE) vs. HOU $7,600

Fun fact: Allen is averaging 46.4 FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) over his last four appearances — that’s good for 6.1x value against this price! Meanwhile, he’ll face a Rockets team that remains without Christian Wood and just cut DeMarcus Cousins. Allen will have to play on the wrong end of a back-to-back, but he’s young enough for that not to matter.

Dejounte Murray (PG – SAS) at OKC $7,500

Murray is one of two Spurs starters with a chance to play, and the other, LaMarcus Aldridge, is questionable. He is one of four healthy guards on the roster. That’ll thrust him into a high-volume role against the Thunder tonight, and no matter how low the final score ends up being, Murray should account for a ton of San Antonio’s offensive production.

Thaddeus Young (PF – CHI) vs. MIN $6,600

I struggled to find a good power forward on this slate. Our DraftKings correspondent, Joel Bartilotta, couldn’t find one, either. My logic with this play is that the Timberwolves give up the most FDPPG to centers — even with Karl-Anthony Towns back in the lineup — and Young spends half of his time at the five. He has also hit or hovered around 5x value for his last five games.

Al Horford (C- OKC) vs. SAS $6,100

If this game gets played, the Spurs won’t have several bigs, and Horford could be lined up against Jakob Poeltl and Drew Eubanks. That makes him a smart target on this slate, especially at such a low price, because the Thunder should be content to take most of their points from inside the paint.

Coby White (PG – CHI) vs. MIN $5,700

I don’t understand the White disrespect. White has hit 5x value against this price in his two most recent games. He has hit that value threshold in four of his last seven, too, with two of the misses coming in games that he missed part of due to in-game injuries. The Timberwolves give up the 12th-most FDPPG to point guards, and White should be in for another big game.

Mikal Bridges (SF – PHO) vs. CHA $5,500

I also struggled to find a low-priced small forward on this slate, so we’re stuck with Bridges. He’ll take on the Charlotte Hornets, who give up the ninth-most FDPPG to the position, and he’ll probably line up against a banged-up Gordon Hayward. Bridges’ minutes have ticked down in recent days, but I have faith that Monty Williams was just giving his key players a bit of rest.

Wendell Carter Jr. (C – CHI) vs. MIN $5,400

Again, the Timberwolves give up the most FDPPG to centers, and Carter just throttled the Boogie-less Rockets for 47.1 FD points (8.7x value against this price). He may not hit that ceiling again, but he’s a smart player to feature in what should be a high-scoring contest.

Saben Lee (PG – DET) at NOR $5,000

Lee has taken over at point guard for the Pistons with Delon Wright sidelined, and he has dropped 32-plus FD points in consecutive games (6.4x value). He’s a safe bet for similar production against the Pelicans, as they give up the third-most FDPPG to point guards.

Luguentz Dort (SG – OKC) vs. SAS $4,400

With San Antonio’s banged-up roster, they won’t be able to maintain their sixth-best defense against shooting guards. Dort just needs 22 points to hit value here, and he has hit that threshold in five of his last eight appearances.

Lonnie Walker IV (SG – SAS) at OKC $3,500

The Spurs are pressed for depth at guard, and Walker should end up getting a bunch of minutes behind Murray and Patty Mills. Walker posted some impressive numbers earlier in the year — including a 32.6 FD point (9.3x value against this price) showing against the Thunder — and he is the slate’s best value play at his minimum salary.