FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Apr. 28)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Jaylen Brown (BOS) $8,100

Yes, Tatum will probably return to Boston’s lineup tonight. However, on the off chance he doesn’t, Brown is a huge value at this price. The Hornets surrender the most made threes per game, and Brown would lead the team in made (2.7) and attempted (6.9) threes per game if both Tatum and Walker sit. It helps that the Hornets surrender the fifth-most FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) to small forwards, where Brown spends a majority of his minutes.

Jordan Clarkson (UTH) $6,300

With Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley sidelined, the Jazz will have to trust their depth options at guard. Since the Kings give up the third-most FDPPG to shooting guards, Clarkson has a good shot to hit value against this price.

R.J. Barrett (NYK) $6,100

Okay, the Knicks and Bulls won’t combine for many points. That’s fine. Barrett’s price is still absurdly low — he averages 29.8 FDPPG (4.9x value). With the Knicks playing hard to avoid the Play-In tournament, don’t be surprised to see Barrett have an upside showing tonight.

Aaron Gordon (DEN) $5,200

The Nuggets and Pelicans have the slate’s second-highest total, and it’s safe to expect Gordon to do lots of damage. He has hit 5x value in three of his last four outings — despite playing fewer than 25 minutes in two of them — and he could easily do so again. That’s because the Pels surrender the 11th-most points per game to power forwards and rank fourth-worst in defensive efficiency.

Nerlens Noel (NYK) $5,100

Again, the total isn’t attractive, but the Bulls seriously struggle against centers. They give up the eighth-most FDPPG to the position, including the third-most raw points and the fourth-most blocks. Noel has hit 5x value against this price in eight of his last ten games, and he is a fantastic option at this price.

Facundo Campazzo (DEN) $4,300

Nuggets may have added Austin Rivers to offset the loss of Jamal Murray, but it’s Campazzo who has done most of the work. He has hit 5x value against this price in three of his last four appearances. Look for him to do so again because the Pelicans give up the fourth-most FDPPG to point guards.

Maurice Harkless (SAC) $3,800

Harkless may not score that many FDPPG, but the Kings have given him a ton of run each night. Since he entered the starting lineup, Harkless has averaged 28.7 minutes per game, and he has played 30-plus in his last two. He isn’t a risk-free option on this slate, especially against Utah’s tough defense, but his floor is cheap enough to help you fit in some studs elsewhere.

Gary Harris (ORL) $3,600

The Magic aren’t great, but Harris has been one of their leading offensive contributors in recent games. He has hit 5x value in five of his last seven games (since he fully entered Orlando’s lineup), and I don’t hate this matchup for him. The Cavaliers are bad enough for this game for Orlando to have a shot, and they may leave him in the game a little bit longer than usual.

Brad Wanamaker (CHA) $3,500

Uh… revenge game much? Wanamaker entered the game and helped Charlotte close a 17-point halftime deficit to just a four-point one, scoring 13 points and getting six assists in the process. Wanamaker has hit 5x value against this price in three of his last four games, and he’ll have a bit of extra motivation to play well tonight.

Isaac Okoro (CLE) $3,500

Why is Okoro this cheap? Collin Sexton remains out, and he should continue to get some extra run as a result. Sure, Okoro has had a down few games — he failed to hit 5x value in four of his last five outings — but he had just gone for 5x value in the preceding four. Since the Magic give up the second-most FDPPG to both shooting guards and small forwards, look for Okoro to easily outproduce his bargain-bin salary.