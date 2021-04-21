FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Apr. 21)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Bam Adebayo (MIA) $7,700

Adebayo is questionable for this matchup, but this price tag is a bit low for him if he plays. The Spurs may play decent defense, and this score doesn’t have an attractive total, but our projections expect Adebayo to score at least 42.6 FanDuel (FD) points — that’s good for 5.5x value at a price this low. He went for 45.5 (5.9x value) in his last outing.

Ja Morant (MEM) $6,800

Why is Morant this cheap? Yes, I’m aware that the Clippers are a strong defense team. That still doesn’t explain why Morant, who averages 34.6 FanDuel points per game (FDPPG) — or 5.1x value against this price — is this cheap. With Jonas Valanciunas sidelined with a concussion, Morant has had to step up for Memphis. He scored 71.6 FD points in the first game that Valanciunas missed, but that matchup went into overtime and inflated Morant’s final stat line. However, he still averaged 1.59 FanDuel points per minute (FDPPM), so he would’ve had 57.3 FD points (8.5x value) on a normal 36-minute workload.

D’Angelo Russell (MIN) $6,300

Wow. Yesterday’s game between the T’Wolves and Kings got really out of hand, as two of the NBA’s fastest-paced teams (and worst defenses) faced off. The two teams combined for a whopping 254 points! Russell scored 28 of them in just 25 minutes of playing time. He ended up with 38.6 FD points (6.1x value), good for 1.54 FDPPM. If these teams play like they did last night, expect Russell to easily hit value again — especially since Sacramento surrenders the third-most FDPPG to shooting guards.

Harrison Barnes (SAC) $6,000

Like Russell, Barnes also exploded last night. He dropped 36.1 FD points through 38 minutes (6x value), so he wasn’t as efficient as Russell, but the price is what earns Barnes a spot on this list. You can trust him to get a boatload of volume for the Kings, and as long as Richaun Holmes remains out, he should lead the Kings in rebounds.

Buddy Hield (SAC) $5,800

Unlike Russell and Barnes, Hield was actually pretty unremarkable last night. He scored just 22.8 FD points (3.9x value), but the Kings didn’t give him a ton of run — he played only 28 minutes. Hield just couldn’t get hot from deep — he went three for 11 from three-point land. I suspect he’ll get things turned around tonight, especially since the T’Wolves give up the most FDPPG to small forwards.

Ivica Zubac (LAC) $5,100

Well, Ibaka and Leonard are out, so Zubac will continue to do a lot of work on the inside and off the glass. He posted a rock-solid 25.2 FD points (4.9x value) against the Trail Blazers last night, and he’ll face the Valanciunas-less Grizzlies this evening. Memphis allowed Jokic to go for 47 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists in their first game without Val, so Zubac is in an incredibly strong spot on this slate.

Kevon Looney (GSW) $4,100

Here’s another price that I just don’t understand. James Wiseman is done for the year, and Looney has played 28 minutes per game since he went down. Although he hasn’t been a stat-sheet stuffer, he has hit 5x value against this price in three of those five games, some of which came against formidable opponents at center (Jokic, Embiid, and Allen). But Looney won’t have a strong opponent to face tonight — he’ll play the Wizards, and Washington gives up the second-most FDPPG to centers.

Reggie Bullock (NYK) $3,800

The first rule of fantasy sports is to not chase points, but Bullock has hit 5x value against this price in each of his last five games. The Knicks are pressed for depth at small forward with Alec Burks out, and Bullock has capitalized. Although we can chalk three of his big games up to poor perimeter defenses (he played the two worst perimeter defenses in three of his most recent five games), look for New York to keep riding the hot hand tonight.

PJ Dozier (DEN) $3,800

Dozier has hit 5x value in two of his last three games. He has seen an expanded role since Jamal Murray tore his ACL, but his price doesn’t reflect his newfound usage. Look for Dozier to exploit a Portland defense that’s on the wrong end of a back-to-back.

Oshae Brissett (IND) $3,800

I may have saved the best deal for last, friends. With Turner and Sabonis sidelined, the Pacers may have to feature Brissett heavily, especially if Goga Bitadze‘s sprained ankle forces him to miss time. Brissett may be listed as a small forward, but the Pacers have featured him at power forward and center, so you should feel confident about featuring him in your FanDuel lineups this evening.