FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Mar. 2)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on FanDuel by FantasyPros.

Khris Middleton (SF – MIL): $7,400 vs DEN

Middleton has averaged 37.7 FD points this season, but across his last four games, he’s erupted for totals of 63.6 and 46.4 FD points. He’s also averaged seven boards and six dimes to go with nearly 25 points per contest. Jrue Holiday returned for Milwaukee but played just 17 minutes Sunday. He should see his minutes ramp up in this one, but look for Middleton to have one more big game while Holiday makes his way back from an extended absence.

Jonas Valanciunas (C – MEM): $7,000 at WAS

This game features one of the highest over/unders on the slate, which adds even more value to Memphis’ center, who should be able to take advantage of a very friendly matchup. JV is averaging 16/11 this season, and Washington’s frontcourt rotation remains a mess, and a sieve for points to opposing bigs. Valanciunas should be an anchor in lineups this evening.

Michael Porter Jr. (SF – DEN): $6,300 at MIL

MPJ is finally providing consistent production after an up-and-down start to the season, and he comes into this one riding a four-game double-double streak. He’ll look to extend that streak this evening while Denver continues to deal with injuries in what projects to be a high-scoring game.

Derrick Rose (PG – NYK): $6,200 at SAS

Across his last four games, D-Rose is cooking, averaging 16 points, 7.5 dimes, and 2.0 combined blocks/steals. The Knicks are rolling and currently sit firmly in the playoff picture thanks in part to Rose’s strong play since joining the team. This is a pace-up spot for the Knicks and a favorable defensive matchup to boot. Fire up Rose as one of the night’s best values.

Kendrick Nunn (PG – MIA): $5,800 vs ATL

Even with Goran Dragic back in action, Nunn has kept producing. Across his last five, Nunn has scored better than 20 points and 44 FD points three times. Tonight’s matchup with Atlanta is about as friendly as it gets, and Nunn would get an even bigger boost in value if Jimmy Butler sits.

Jakob Poeltl (C – SAS): $5,800 vs NYK

Poeltl has averaged 10 points, 10 boards, and 2.7 blocks since his insertion into the starting five, and despite the return of LaMarcus Aldridge, Poeltl has remained a fixture in San Antonio’s starting lineup. He gets a favorable matchup with the Knicks tonight, where he could easily outperform his modest $5.8K price tag.

Bobby Portis (PF – MIL): $5,600 vs DEN

Bobby P is typically priced as a value on most slates, and tonight is no different. Milwaukee’s matchup with Denver boasts a 236 over/under, which means there will be plenty of opportunities for Portis to rack up fantasy points. Denver’s frontcourt rotation is thin aside from Nikola Jokic, and Portis should be able to take advantage and provide solid value at just $5.6K.

Kevin Huerter (SG – ATL): $5,300 at MIA

Huerter has logged heavy minutes on the wing for Atlanta as of late, making the most of his opportunities with injuries to Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Over his last four games, Huerter has scored at least 37 FD points twice and logged a game with four steals and one with six. I have no problem paying $5.3K for for a guy with 40-point upside.

Davis Bertans (PF – WAS): $5,000 vs MEM

It’s been a roller-coaster ride for those rostering Bertans in season-long leagues and especially for those taking a shot on him in DFS lineups. Still, when he gets hot from downtown, he can return value in spades. On the year, Memphis ranks in the bottom-10 in both 3-pointers allowed and 3-point percentage allowed. Bertans is worth a look at just $5K.

Justise Winslow (SF – MEM): $4,400 at WAS

If you’re looking to spend way down for a guy who can return a ton of value, you can certainly justify rolling with Winslow. In just his fourth game of the season, Winslow went for 29.6 FD points over 20 minutes Sunday against Houston. With Kyle Anderson a GTD tonight, Winslow could be looking at more minutes in a matchup with Washington that sports a 237 over/under.