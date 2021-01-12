FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Jan. 12)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Mike Conley (UTA) vs. CLE: $7,100

Conley’s coming off a 42-FD-point performance Sunday, and he’s got a great chance to keep the production coming against a shorthanded Cavs squad tonight.

Jamal Murray (DEN) vs. BKN: $7,000

Murray is coming off two really poor showings, and his ownership is likely to be way down. At just $7K, I’ll take a stab in GPPs, given his huge upside. Murray can score 50 FD points with ease, and while we’ve only seen a couple of blowup games from him thus far, the potential of another is always lurking.

George Hill (OKC) vs. SA: $4,500

Hill consistently sees minutes in the high-20’s, and he’s eclipsed 30 FD points twice this season. His affordable salary makes him attractive in a favorable matchup with his former team.

Shooting Guard

Damyean Dotson (CLE) vs. UTA: $5,200

Dotson’s averaged just a hair under 34 FD points across his last three contests while playing at least 35 minutes in each.

Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL) vs. HOU: $4,500

THT went off for 37.5 FD points in Sunday’s win over Houston, and he could be in line for another big performance, especially if one or both of LeBron James or Anthony Davis are forced to sit out.

Gary Harris (DEN) vs. BKN: $4,600

Harris doesn’t have huge upside, but he’s consistently scored 20 FD points or better this season, and he can get hot on any given night.