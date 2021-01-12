Fantasy
FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Jan. 12)
Check out some of the top player's to target on FanDuel ahead of tonight's 6-game slate.
See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.
Point Guard
Mike Conley (UTA) vs. CLE: $7,100
Conley’s coming off a 42-FD-point performance Sunday, and he’s got a great chance to keep the production coming against a shorthanded Cavs squad tonight.
Jamal Murray (DEN) vs. BKN: $7,000
Murray is coming off two really poor showings, and his ownership is likely to be way down. At just $7K, I’ll take a stab in GPPs, given his huge upside. Murray can score 50 FD points with ease, and while we’ve only seen a couple of blowup games from him thus far, the potential of another is always lurking.
George Hill (OKC) vs. SA: $4,500
Hill consistently sees minutes in the high-20’s, and he’s eclipsed 30 FD points twice this season. His affordable salary makes him attractive in a favorable matchup with his former team.
Shooting Guard
Damyean Dotson (CLE) vs. UTA: $5,200
Dotson’s averaged just a hair under 34 FD points across his last three contests while playing at least 35 minutes in each.
Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL) vs. HOU: $4,500
THT went off for 37.5 FD points in Sunday’s win over Houston, and he could be in line for another big performance, especially if one or both of LeBron James or Anthony Davis are forced to sit out.
Gary Harris (DEN) vs. BKN: $4,600
Harris doesn’t have huge upside, but he’s consistently scored 20 FD points or better this season, and he can get hot on any given night.
Small Forward
Cedi Osman (CLE) vs. UTA: $5,100
Osman continues to see plenty of run for the shorthanded Cavs, and he’s been well worth his value in four of his last five contests.
Holiday faces the most generous matchup at the SF position tonight, and the game has a projected 228.5 over/under. He’s averaged better than 30 minutes across his last five games, giving Holiday some appeal as a low-cost option.
Eric Gordon (HOU) vs. LAL: $4,200
Gordon is questionable with a leg injury tonight, but if he goes, he should be in lineups as a huge value play. John Wall is a GTD, and if he’s out, Houston’s backcourt would be whittled down to a skeleton crew.
Power Forward
Doug McDermott (IND) vs. GSW: $3,700
Dougie McBuckets has totaled 33 points and five boards across his last two, and while there’s plenty of risk to absorb, he could certainly pay handsome value if his three-point shot is falling. The potential absence of Victor Oladipo (rest) would mean more offensive opportunities for McDermott.
Trey Lyles (SA) vs. OKC: $3,600
If you’re really looking to dig deep for savings tonight, Lyles could be your man. DeMar DeRozan (personal) is out, and Lyles should be in line for another start. Lyles scored 20 FD points in 35 minutes Sunday, and that kind of playing time gives him plenty of value at such a low cost.
Center
Rudy Gobert (UTA) vs. CLE: $8,000
Gobert is about as steady as they come from a fantasy perspective. He’s not a high scorer, but his elite rebounding and work as a defender provide him a sturdy floor with upside for those nights when he gets it going on offense.
