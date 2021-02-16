FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Feb. 16)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Fred VanVleet (SG – TOR): $7,500 at MIL

FVV priced at just $7.5K? No, you’re not dreaming. He’s coming off three modest performances that have driven his price way down, but there is a ton of upside to be had here for a guy who has scored better than 50 FD points seven times on the season. VanVleet doesn’t typically come this cheap, so the time for savings in nigh.

Khris Middleton (SF – MIL): $7,500 vs. TOR

With Jrue Holiday out yet again, Middleton should continue to see heavy minutes and get involved more as a facilitator. The over/under for Bucks/Raptors is the highest on the slate, and Middleton actually comes at a discount at this price. He’s in play in this excellent game environment with a depreciated price thanks to a couple of recent down games.

Al Horford (C – OKC): $6,900 vs. POR

Horford has been excellent across his last seven games (five without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in that span. In 11 games prior, he averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 assists and 0.6 steals. The absence of SGA has obviously been a boon for Horford’s fantasy value, and the former will be out again tonight. Centers have fared very well against Enes Kanter and Co. this season, making Horford a great value on tonight’s slate.

Kyle Anderson (SF – MEM): $6,500 vs. NO

Anderson has been on a tear as of late, posting nearly 37 FD points per game across his last five while playing just under 30 minutes per contest. His production has come with Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant balling out, so Anderson’s role in Memphis’ rotation is secure. He’ll look to continue his strong play against New Orleans tonight.

Montrezl Harrell (C – LAL): $5,900 at MIN

Minnesota has surrendered fantasy points in buckets to opposing bigs, and Harrell should see more playing time with Anthony Davis out of action. Though Harrell hasn’t been the fantasy darling we’ve seen in seasons past, he’s still plenty capable of posting big scoring and rebounding totals when given the opportunity.

Kyle Kuzma (PF – LAL): $5,800 at MIN

Across his last four games, Kuzma has picked up his scoring and rebounding to the tune of 16.3 ppg and 9.3 rpg. He’s consistently shown the ability to put up points throughout his career, but his recent spike in rebounding numbers is certainly encouraging. With Anthony Davis set to miss some time, Kuzma should see additional run, starting with a great matchup against Minnesota.

Ricky Rubio (PG – MIN): $5,500 vs. LAL

Rubio has been inserted back into the starting lineup with D’Angelo Russell out, and he figures to stay there with D’Lo out again tonight. Rubio has only scored in double digits twice this season, so don’t expect prolific scoring, but he’s still capable of padding the stats with assists and steals as he’s done throughout his career.

Mikal Bridges (SF – PHO): $5,300 vs. BKN

Bridges has been wildly inconsistent across his last four games, but he’s still providing the best numbers of his career thus far into the season. He’s got a juicy matchup with Brooklyn’s anemic defense tonight, and there is real 40-point upside to be had for a guy so reasonably priced. Take advantage of the bargain.

Bobby Portis (PF – MIL): $4,900 vs. TOR

Bobby P has averaged better than 25 FD points per game this season, but he comes into this one on a hot streak, posting 16 points and 6.7 boards across his last three. The game environment is great in what should be a high-scoring affair, and at a sub-$5K price, Portis is a fantastic value.

Kira Lewis (PG – NO): $3,800 at MEM

Across his last five games, Lewis has averaged 17 FD points in 18.4 minutes off the bench. He’s slowly carving out a substantial role in New Orleans’ rotation, and he’s worth a gamble in tournaments tonight, priced at just $3.8K. In that five-game span, Lewis has eclipsed 24 FD points twice, so there is real value to be had here.