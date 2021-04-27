FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Apr. 27)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Damian Lillard (PG – POR): $8,300 at IND

It’s odd to see Dame in this spot, but his price has become so depressed that he’s got to be mentioned as a value. His recent games have been less than stellar, but this is a guy capable of posting 60-point performances. He’s not the safest cash-game option, but if you’re looking for a tournament play, Lillard has got to be on your radar.

D’Angelo Russell (SG – MIN): $6,400 at HOU

D’Lo appears to be back in prime form, as he’s been lighting it up over the last week. Across his last four games, Russell has averaged 23.3 points, 7.0 assists and 39.3 FanDuel points. Fresh off a 47.4-point performance (his second best of the season), Russell remains a value against a flailing Rockets team.

Kelly Olynyk (C – HOU): $6,000 vs. MIN

Despite the return of Christian Wood, Olynyk has major upside as the starting center of a perpetually shorthanded team. His matchup against Minnesota helps too. On the season, the T-Wolves have given up the fifth-most FanDuel points to opposing centers.

Devonte’ Graham (SG – CHA): $5,700 vs. MIL

Graham’s production has been all over the map this season, but his ceiling remains high. He posted one of his best games of the season Sunday in a win over Boston, going for 24 points, nine dimes and 37.9 FD points. He’s a great tournament play tonight given the high upside.

Kevin Porter Jr. (SF – HOU): $5,600 vs. MIN

KPJ should be back in action here, and he makes for a nice salary-saving option with big-time upside. With John Wall out the rest of the season, Porter Jr. should be asked to take on some point guard duties – an area in which he’s shined this season. As a primary scorer and facilitator for Houston in a favorable matchup, I love KPJ at this price.

Edmond Sumner (PG – IND): $5,500 vs. POR

Sumner has been on a tear recently, averaging 32.8 FD points and 35.5 minutes across his last two contests while scoring at least 21 points in both outings. He’s surely earned extended playing time given his current hot streak, and Portland’s defense is as lax as they come. Fire up Sumner confidently.

Dorian Finney-Smith (SF – DAL): $5,300 vs. GSW

DFS has been a great DFS play recently, and that shouldn’t change in a great matchup with Golden State tonight. Finney-Smith has topped 30 FD points in three of his last five games and logged at least 30 minutes in six straight. Be sure to check the injury report, as he’ll be an even better play if Kristaps Porzingis sits for a third straight game.

DeAndre Jordan (C – BKN): $5,200 at TOR

Across his last three games (two starts), DJ has averaged 27.7 FD points and 25 minutes. He’s seen his playing time trend upward, and Jordan can still rack up fantasy points thanks to elite rebounding and blocking. He’s worth a shot tonight against Toronto.

Khem Birch (PF – TOR): $4,900 vs. BKN

Birch has been in the starting lineup for the last six games, and he’s averaged 26.8 FD points in that span. That includes a 37.4-point performance against the Cavs last night. Despite that big game, his price has actually dropped $100 from Monday. To quote Wallace Shawn, that’s “Inconceivable!” With Chris Boucher still out of action, Birch should be in line for minutes in the high 20’s in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Armoni Brooks (PG – HOU): $4,100 vs. MIN

Houston should have Christian Wood and Kevin Porter available tonight, but John Wall‘s absence still leaves a gaping void in the backcourt. Brooks has started his last three games and averaged a 9/7/3 line in 36 minutes per contest. Houston’s tank job means that the team will likely give additional minutes to guys like Brooks to see what they have.