FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Apr. 20)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

C.J. McCollum (SG – POR): $8,100 vs. LAC

Damian Lillard will miss this one, leaving McCollum to take on a much larger offensive load. Over his last two games, McCollum has averaged 43 FD points, and he should be a quality, yet chalky option on the slate.

Terry Rozier (PG – CHA): $7,800 at NYK

Rozier will be an even scarier value if Devonte’ Graham sits again, but he’s still a value regardless. Despite a pace-down matchup, it’s tough to ignore someone who’s averaged 56 FD points across his last three games and remains priced so reasonably.

Anthony Edwards (SF – MIN): $7,100 at SAC

Even with D’Angelo Russell back in action, Edwards is still shooting a lot, and there’s reason to believe he’ll be doing a lot of that again tonight. The Kings/Pels game has an over/under of 237.5, the highest on the slate.

Norman Powell (SF – POR): $6,200 vs. LAC

Norman Ka-Powell! has averaged better than 30 FD points across his last four games, and he’ll get the benefit of Damian Lillard‘s absence tonight. I’ll fire him up without hesitation, but if you’re really looking to spend down and want a piece of this game from the Blazers side, Carmelo Anthony is a steal at $4,200.

R.J. Barrett (SF – NYK): $5,800 vs. CHA

Barrett is purely a tournament play based on his up-and-down season (more down lately), but there’s certainly some upside. He should have low ownership, he continues to play heavy minutes, and Charlotte offers the most friendly matchup available to opposing SF’s.

Cole Anthony (PG – ORL): $5,600 at ATL

Anthony has averaged 36 FD points and 31 minutes across his last two games, and he gets a fantastic matchup with Atlanta tonight. Without Michael Carter-Williams and Markelle Fultz in the lineup, Anthony is the unquestioned leader of the backcourt, and he should see plenty of minutes and production in this one.

Hassan Whiteside (C – SAC): $5,400 vs. MIN

Whiteside continues his campaign of per-minute dominance, though he hasn’t exactly seen a ton of playing time as of late. Across his last three, Whiteside has averaged 31.3 FD points in just 21 minutes of action. With Richaun Holmes still on the shelf and a great matchup on tap, Whiteside is a huge value on the slate.

Tyrese Haliburton (SG – SAC): $5,200 vs. MIN

Haliburton has played poorly as of late (24.9 combined FD points in his last two games), though he still has a ton of upside. Just three games ago, Haliburton went for 37.4 FD points, and in this high-quality matchup with a sky-high over/under, he’s well worth a shot in tournament lineups at this price.

Joe Harris (SF – BKN): $4,600 at NO

James Harden and Kevin Durant are both out tonight, and Harris could be a huge value in a game with a projected over/under of 231.5. He’s scored better than 34 FD points in two of his last four contests.

Naji Marshall (SF – NO): $4,300 vs. BKN

Marshall continues to see plenty of run for the Pelicans, and he’s averaged 28 minutes per game across his last five. He’s got an excellent game environment tonight, so I’ll roll the dice in tournaments.