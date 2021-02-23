FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tueday (Feb. 23)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Richaun Holmes (C – SAC): $6,400 at BKN

Holmes returned from a three-game absence to post an 11/11 double-double in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee, and he did so in just 21 minutes. His minutes should ramp up tonight, and Holmes is in an excellent spot against Brooklyn.

Tyrese Haliburton (SG – SAC): $6,300 at BKN

Haliburton erupted for a season-best 49 FD points Sunday against Milwaukee, going 23/8/5 with a pair of steals and a swat. He’ll look to keep that momentum going in a highly favorable matchup with Brooklyn’s suspect defense in a matchup boasting a robust 242 over/under.

Darius Garland (PG – CLE): $5,900 vs. ATL

Garland scored a season-best 43.6 FD points Sunday against the Thunder. and he’s logged at least 35 minutes in each of his last three games. The upside is huge for Garland, especially in a favorable matchup with Atlanta’s defense and a 228.5 over/under.

DeAndre Jordan (C – BKN): $5,500 vs. SAC

Jordan is coming off a monster 47.2 FD-point performance (his highest total of the season) Sunday, and he finds himself in an excellent spot against the Kings this evening. Jordan is not someone to play in cash lineups, but the upside is huge for tournaments. If Jeff Green (shoulder) is out tonight, Jordan becomes a near-lock, so check Green’s status closer to tip-off.

Joe Harris (SF – BKN): $5,300 vs. SAC

Harris hasn’t been hot of late, but he’s remained a permanent fixture in Brooklyn’s starting lineup and played more than 30 minutes in each of his last three games. The sharpshooter is always worth a look in tournaments because of his big scoring upside. For just $5.3K, I love a guy who’s likely to play heavy minutes in a game with a 242 over/under.

Nerlens Noel (PF – NYK): $5,300 vs. GSW

This is a pace-up spot for Noel, who will face a generous Warriors frontcourt defense tonight. Despite a low 216 over/under, Noel is a great value here, as most of his value comes from rebounds and blocks rather than scoring. The lack of scoring caps his upside, but he’s got a solid floor and has seen his minutes rise to the high-20’s recently.

Saben Lee (PG – DET): $5,000 at ORL

Lee provided 32.3 FD points across 32 minutes off the bench Monday, so we’re going to look to him again tonight. Dennis Smith Jr. got the nod in the starting lineup with Delon Wright out, but it was Lee who shouldered the load at point guard, while DSJ saw just 15 minutes of action. There’s clear risk in this pick, but if the talented rookie can stick in the rotation, he should be a DFS value until Wright returns.

DaQuan Jeffries (SF – SAC): $4,700 at BKN

Jeffries went for 34.2 FD points across 39 minutes Sunday, making his first start with Harrison Barnes out of action. Barnes is still questionable tonight, and if he remains out, Jeffries is worth a dart throw in tournaments. Luke Walton‘s recent lineups have been head-scratching, so Jeffries could have his minutes slashed in the blink of an eye, but at just $4.7K in a fantastic matchup, he’s worth a look.

Jordan McLaughlin (PG – MIN): $4,300 at MIL

McLaughlin has seen his production and minutes tick up over the last two weeks, and with D’Angelo Russell out for the foreseeable future, McLaughlin should continue to play a key role in Minnesota’s rotation. He’s gone for at least 20 FD points in six straight, so the floor is relatively safe for him to hit 5x value on the slate. Despite logging fewer than 20 minutes in three of those six games, McLaughlin is efficient with assists and steals, providing a significant boost in value.

Zeke Nnaji (PF – DEN): $3,800 vs. POR

Nnaji started and logged 29 minutes Sunday against Atlanta, but his performance was underwhelming to say the least. Still, Portland is dead-last in PF defense this season, so you couldn’t ask for a better matchup. I’m certainly not looking for Nnaji in cash games, but I’ll take a few shots in tournament lineups due to his low cost, great matchup, and minutes.