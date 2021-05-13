FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (May 13)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Facundo Campazzo (DEN) $5,600 at MIN

Amid the injuries to Jamal Murray, Will Barton, and Monte Morris, the Denver Nuggets have leaned on Facundo Campazzo to be their starting point guard. Campazzo has done well in relief of the ailing members of the Nuggets, and he’ll need to continue playing at a high level due to Murray’s injury. The 30-year-old rookie has hit 5x value at his current price in four out of his last five games, and he draws the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, who play at the league’s fourth-fastest pace.

Gary Trent Jr. (TOR) $4,900 at CHI

Toronto’s matchup with Chicago could feature quite a few value options due to players sitting out. The Raptors are sitting Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Chris Boucher on Thursday. That leaves plenty of usage to go around for guys like Gary Trent Jr., who is in a contract year. Trent will likely see 30-plus minutes at the low price of $4,900, and he saw a 25 percent usage percentage in Toronto’s previous game without Lowry, VanVleet, Anunoby, and Siakam.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM) $6,000 vs. SAC

The Grizzlies have gotten Jaren Jackson Jr. back at the perfect time, as they’ll be taking part in the Play-In Tournament. Jackson hasn’t taken part in back-to-backs as he continues to recover from an injury, but he makes the most of his minutes when he does play. Jackson Jr. has returned 5x value in his previous three games despite logging 27 or fewer minutes in each. The former first-round pick should have no trouble being productive against a Kings squad that could be without Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III in the frontcourt.

Maurice Harkless (SAC) $5,000 at MEM

Sacramento doesn’t have anything to play for anymore, allowing them to give more minutes to other players down the stretch. One player who has made the most of his opportunities recently is Maurice Harkless. Harkless has bounced around multiple teams in his career, but he may have found a place to call home on the Kings. The veteran forward has played in 33-plus minutes in three out of his past four appearances, and he’s contributed 10 steals/blocks in that span, which has allowed him to hit 5x value in all four games.

Dillon Brooks (MEM) $5,600 vs. SAC

Along with Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks is starting to heat up at the perfect time. Brooks has recorded 35-plus FD points in back-to-back contests against the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans. After his two stellar outings, Brooks now gets a chance to be part of a fast-paced matchup with the Kings, which features the eighth and ninth-fastest teams in the NBA. As long as he gets his usual 30-plus minutes, Brooks should have no trouble giving us valuable production at the shooting guard position.

Jalen Harris (TOR) $4,000 at CHI

Given the Raptors’ current situation, most people will probably gravitate toward inserting Malachi Flynn into their lineups. While Flynn has been a decent value option in the past two games, Jalen Harris has compiled similar production for $1,500 less on FanDuel. Harris has played the same amount of minutes as Flynn in the last two games (54), and he’s returned 5x value in both of those games.

Brook Lopez (MIL) $5,600 at IND

Playing centers against the Pacers has been a fruitful strategy throughout the season, so why stop now? Myles Turner remains out for Indiana, forcing Domantas Sabonis and Goga Bitadze to be the main defenders in the paint. Aside from the damage he does in the interior, Brook Lopez can stretch the floor, which could cause problems for Indiana. It should be a high-scoring affair between the Bucks and the Pacers, and Lopez is a decent way to get exposure to the game without using much of your salary.

Mikal Bridges (PHO) $5,600 vs. POR

Looking at who I’ve chosen as my favorite value plays on Thursday, it appears that I was a fan of players priced at $5,600 on FanDuel. Mikal Bridges is my fourth player priced at $5,600, and he gets an opportunity to face the Portland Trail Blazers, who are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Bridges has scored 15-plus points in six out of his last eight appearances, and he has accrued 26 steals/blocks in that same span, making him a worthy selection.

Chimezie Metu (SAC) $4,200 at MEM

In Sacramento’s last game, Chimezie Metu replaced Bagley III in the starting lineup, and the USC product made the most of his start by logging 28 FD points in 29 minutes of action. At the time of writing, Bagley III has been deemed doubtful to play on Thursday, which could set Metu up for another starter for the Kings. Metu could also benefit from Jonas Valuncianas sitting out for the Grizzlies. The center is currently questionable with a back ailment.

Aaron Gordon (DEN) $3,900 at MIN

There’s no doubt that Aaron Gordon has been a fine addition for the Nuggets this season, especially on the defensive end. While Gordon has given Denver a boost on defense, he contributes in areas that don’t always show up in the box score, which doesn’t bode well for NBA DFS gamers. However, Gordon will be in a pace-up game on Thursday against the Timberwolves, who are tied for fourth-worst in defensive efficiency this year. If you don’t trust Gordon, Freddie Gillespie and Xavier Tillman (if Valuncianas is ruled out) are other value plays at the power forward position.