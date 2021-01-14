FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Jan. 14)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Gabe Vincent (MIA) vs. PHI: $4,500

With Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler out tonight due to health and safety protocols, Vincent should see plenty of run tonight. He scored 34.9 FD points across 36 minutes Tuesday in a starting role, but his price remains unbelievably cheap.

Dejounte Murray (SAS) vs. HOU: $7,500

Murray is coming off a couple of down games relative to his price tag, but he’s a great bet to break value this evening, facing an already-generous Houston defense that will be extremely shorthanded.

Edmond Sumner (IND) vs. POR: $3,500

Sumner played 30 minutes Tuesday, and if he can see similar court time tonight, he could exceed his bottom-dollar price tag. Coming in at the lowest possible price, Sumner is worth a look in GPPs as a pivot option from some of the chalkier plays of the night.

Shooting Guard

Tyler Herro (MIA) vs. PHI: $6,500

Herro has scored better than 40 FD points in two straight, and he should be asked to carry the offense tonight with all of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic out of action. Herro is moderately priced with a huge ceiling.

Tyrese Maxey (PHI) vs. MIA: $5,600

After his 60.4 FD-point eruption a week ago, Maxey has eclipsed 30 FD points in two straight. Philly is beginning to get back to full strength, but his recent performances have surely earned him a regular role in the Sixers’ rotation. He’s got a ton of upside at just $5.6K.

David Nwaba (HOU) vs. SAS: $4,800

Houston will be sporting a skeleton crew tonight, and Nwaba figures to see heavy minutes against the Spurs. Priced under $5K, he’s a big-time value tonight. If you want to spend down even further, Ben McLemore is just $3.7K.

Small Forward

Eric Gordon (HOU) vs. SAS: $5,200

Gordon is questionable tonight, but if he’s good to go, he’s being comically undervalued at just $5.2K. Expect high usage and big minutes if he’s cleared to play.

Precious Achiuwa (MIA) vs. PHI: $4,100

Achiuwa joined Miami’s starting lineup Tuesday and posted 37.1 FD points across 35 minutes. He should be in line for a similar workload tonight for the shorthanded Heat, making him an excellent value play.

Jae’Sean Tate (HOU) vs, SAS: $4,000

Tate makes a nice low-dollar option here, especially if Gordon is unable to go. Houston’s thinned-out lineup will need all the help it can get.

Power Forward

Kelly Olynyk (MIA) vs. PHI: $5,300

At just $5.3K, Olynyk makes one of the night’s best values. He’s averaged 38 minutes across his last two contests and scored at least 36 FD points in each outing. He’s priced far too cheaply here.

PJ Washington (CHA) vs. TOR: $6,500

Washington’s got an excellent matchup this evening, and with Gordon Hayward (hip) potentially out of action, Washington could see increased run. I’d also take a long look at Miles Bridges ($4.3K, SF) if Hayward indeed sits.

Center

DeMarcus Cousins (HOU) vs. SAS: $4,600

It’s time to snap up Cousins tonight as he is a great value option for only $4.6K. He should be in line for an increase in minutes and usage that could allow him to easily smash value.

