FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Apr. 22)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Cole Anthony (ORL) $6,300 vs. NOP

The Orlando Magic don’t have much to play for besides pride in the final weeks of the regular season. With that in mind, the Magic are giving more minutes to their younger players, including Cole Anthony. Anthony has started the past three games for Orlando due to an injury to Michael Carter-Williams and has played well in his absence. The rookie point guard — as long as Carter-Williams is out again — will get a chance to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, who have been the worst defense against point guards all season, allowing 51.02 FD points per game to the position.

Miles Bridges (CHA) $6,400 at CHI

Gordon Hayward remains sidelined for the Charlotte Hornets due to a foot ailment. Amid Hayward’s absence from the lineup, Miles Bridges has been flashing signs of potential as a starter. Bridges has garnered 35-plus minutes in eight consecutive games, and he has hit 5x value at his current price six times in that span. While the Hornets remain without Hayward, LaMelo Ball, and Malik Monk, Bridges should remain a focal point of the offense on Thursday versus the Chicago Bulls.

Terrence Ross (ORL) $4,700 vs. NOP

Terrence Ross has missed the past two games for the Magic because of a back injury, but he’s questionable to return on Thursday. If Ross can return, the veteran guard brings some value to the shooting guard position. Orlando can use all of the scoring help they can get, which is exactly what Ross brings to the table. The game between the Pelicans and the Magic is expected to be the second highest-scoring contest on Thursday. In the chance that Ross doesn’t suit up, Dwayne Bacon could be worth a dart throw.

Coby White (CHI) $5,800 vs. CHA

The Bulls will be sans Zach LaVine again on Thursday, leaving plenty of usage to go around. One player who has seen an uptick in recent games is Coby White. White has notched a 24 percent usage rate or greater in four out of his past five games. The second-year guard out of North Carolina has reached 5x value in three out of his past four games and should do so again against the Hornets. If you aren’t comfortable inserting White into your lineup, then the other White in Derrick White could be a viable alternative at the point guard spot.

Jakob Poeltl (SAS) $6,200 vs. DET

Along with White, another member of the San Antonio Spurs who has been getting consistent minutes is Jakob Poeltl. Poeltl has operated as the starting center for the Spurs since the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge. The Austrian big man has proven to be a decent piece for San Antonio — he has hit 5x value in his last three appearances. Poeltl should have no issues doing the same against the lowly Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Patrick Williams (CHI) $4,000 vs. CHA

If you’ve read some of my previous pieces, you know that I just can’t seem to refrain from listing Patrick Williams. Williams is a perfect value play at small forward since he contributes steals and blocks worth three points apiece on FanDuel. With LaVine out again on Thursday, Williams could see more production on offense, making him a player worth taking a chance on at a cheap price of $4,000.

P.J. Washington (CHA) $6,500 at CHI

P.J. Washington has seen his role on the Hornets fluctuate throughout the regular season. With Hayward out, Charlotte has elected to insert Bridges and Jalen McDaniels into the starting lineup, making Washington the sixth man on the team. Washington has done well with his new role in the past two games, combining for 77.2 FD points. If Washington can record a few blocks or steals, he should have no trouble dominating the frontcourt of the Bulls on Thursday.

Brook Lopez (MIL) $4,700 vs. PHI

You’re undoubtedly going to want pieces from the clash between two of the best Eastern Conference squads in the 76ers and Bucks on Thursday night. While the expensive options will be popular, Brook Lopez could be a cheaper piece worth taking a flier on. Lopez is capable of contributing in multiple areas, which makes him valuable at $4,700 on FanDuel. However, if Lopez gets in foul trouble trying to guard Joel Embiid, you may have a problem.

Eric Bledsoe (NOP) $4,700 at ORL

The Pelicans are leaning on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram more than ever with the injuries to Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Lonzo Ball has also dealt with injuries, forcing other guys into larger roles. While Eric Bledsoe doesn’t have a consistent role on the team, it’s hard not to take a stab at him for $4,700. The Magic have been the second-worst team to shooting guards this season, surrendering 44.49 FD points per game to the position.

Lauri Markkanen (CHI) $4,000 vs. CHA

It feels disgusting to list this many members of the Bulls, but with LaVine sidelined, multiple players have to pick up the slack. Aside from Nikola Vucevic, it’s hard to rely on anyone in Chicago’s frontcourt right now. But with the Bulls needing scoring from everyone, Lauri Markkanen could bring value to the power forward position. He is priced cheap at $4,000 and will face a Hornets squad that has given up the fifth-most points to power forwards in their past 30 outings.