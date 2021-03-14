FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Mar. 14)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on FanDuel by FantasyPros.

Kenyon Martin Jr (HOU) $3,500

To say the Rockets are dismantled would be an understatement. They’re currently without Christian Wood, Eric Gordon, and P.J. Tucker, leaving Martin to feast in the frontcourt. In the two games since the break, KJ is averaging 14 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game. More importantly, he’s playing over 30 minutes a night while attempting 12 shots a game. All of those factors make him hard to fade at a minimum price.

Ricky Rubio (MIN) $4,800

Rubio has remained below $5K on FanDuel for way too long. He’s scored at least 21 FanDuel points in 15 of his last 17 games while averaging 27 fantasy points per game in that span. That makes this price tag mind-boggling, especially with Minnesota missing Jordan McLaughlin, Malik Beasley, and D’Angelo Russell. We love the matchup against a 28th-ranked Portland defense, too.

Kyle Lowry (TOR) $8,400

Lowry has been in these articles a ton recently, and rightfully so. Toronto is currently without Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet, leaving Lowry to feast. That’s allowed him to score at least 33 FD points in nine-straight games, averaging 41 fantasy points per game in that span. That shouldn’t be hard to duplicate against a Chicago team that ranks fifth in pace and 25th in points allowed.

Enes Kanter (POR) $6,800

Kanter has been incredible since taking over starting center duties for Jusuf Nurkic. He’s scored at least 27 FD points in 20 of his 24 starts for Nurkic, averaging over 34 FanDuel points per game in that span. That’s a terrifying sign for the Wolves, as Minnesota surrenders the second-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Kevin Porter Jr (HOU) $6,000

It’s hard to fade Porter right now. With all of the absences we mentioned in Houston, they’re really throwing him out there to run the show. In his two starts since the break, Porter has scored at least 42 FD points in both, averaging 45 fantasy points per game. That’s crazy production from someone in this price range, and he should continue to see monster usage with Houston in full-on rebuild mode.

Goran Dragic (MIA) $5,300

While Dragic struggled in his first game back, he’s been stellar since then. In fact, The Dragon is averaging 28.3 FD points per game across 30 minutes a night over his last six outings. That’s really all you can ask for from a sub-$6K player, and he should continue to have a bigger role with Bam Adebayo expected to sit yet again. Dragic killed Orlando in their one meeting earlier this season, too, as he dropped 37 FD points in just 26 minutes.

Paul George (LAC) $7,800

While PG has been struggling a bit recently, this price is silly. George has played at a $9,000 level throughout most of his career and has shown that ability most of this season. In fact, he’s averaging 41 FanDuel points per game for the year, and he reached at least 39 fantasy points in 19 of his 28 games played. That should be an easy feat to reach again here, as he’ll face a Pelicans team that ranks 29th in defensive efficiency.

Larry Nance Jr (CLE) $5,400

I was concerned with Nance’s role coming off of injury, but playing 28 minutes in his return on Friday is an extremely encouraging sign. While he failed to crack 20 FD points, Nance averaged 31.4 FD points per game in his first 15 outings before getting injured. If you get that at this price, you’re off to a huge start. We don’t mind that Atlanta ranks 23rd in points allowed, too, which was on full display when Nance dropped 39 FanDuel points against them earlier this year.

Stanley Johnson (TOR) $3,500

We already mentioned all of the absences in Toronto, and it’s forced Johnson into one of the biggest roles of his career. He has started the last two games, scoring at least 24 FD points in both of them. That’s a huge total from a minimum-priced player, and one has to believe that if he can match the 37 minutes he played on Thursday, he should have another 24-point floor.

Chasson Randle (ORL) $4,000

While Randle hasn’t had many big games, his minutes are skyrocketing. He’s now played 67 combined minutes in the two games since the All-Star break, stepping up in the absences of Markelle Fultz, Terrence Ross, and Evan Fournier. If he plays 30 minutes again here, Randle is hard to overlook at $4K.