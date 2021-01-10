FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Jan. 10)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Point Guard

Stephen Curry (GSW) vs. TOR: $10,000

Curry has been scorching recently and he’ll find his way into the studs section.

Fred VanVleet (TOR) at GSW: $8,200

FVV has also been beasting and he too will be in the studs section.

Elfrid Payton (NYK) vs. DEN: $5,500

Payton has been too good to be just $5,500 and we’re going to keep riding him until he gets above $6K.

Shooting Guard

DeMar DeRozan (SAN) at MIN: $7,800

DeRozan has been amazing this season and he’ll be in our studs section as well.

Marcus Smart (BOS) vs. MIA: $6,300

With Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown all potentially missing this game, Smart could be playing 40 minutes and handling the ball a ton.

Norman Powell (TOR) at GS: $5,000

Powell just had his best game of the season and should continue that success against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Small Forward

LeBron James (LAL) at HOU: $10,400

LBJ will also be in the studs section in this supreme matchup.

Kevin Durant (BKN) vs. OKC: $9,900

KD should be back for this game and he’ll definitely be hungry against his former team. We really like him if Irving is out too.

Kelly Oubre (GSW) vs. TOR: $5,300

Oubre has been turning his season around recently, scoring at least 30 FD points in four of their last six games.

Power Forward

LaMarcus Aldridge (SAN) at MIN: $6,500

LA just had his best game of the season on Friday and he should be able to continue that success against a Wolves team with the worst defensive efficiency in the NBA.

Daniel Theis (BOS) vs. MIA: $5,700

Theis could be playing huge minutes with half of the Celtics roster dealing with COVID protocols and that alone makes him hard to fade.

Draymond Green (GS) vs. TOR: $5,100

Green has really been struggling but it’s just a matter of time before he has a monster game at this dirt-cheap price tag.

Center

Nikola Jokic (DEN) at NYK: $11,500

Jokic is a monster and he’ll be in the studs section, obviously.

Jarrett Allen (BKN) vs. OKC: $7,400

Allen has started the last three games for the Nets, averaging over 40 FD points per game across his last four fixtures.

Mitchell Robinson (NYK) vs. DEN: $6,200

Robinson is playing a career-high in minutes and if he continues to play 30-plus minutes a night, Mitch Rob could be an $8,000 player with his per-minute production.

Read more from FantasyPros to help you prepare your DFS lineups tonight.